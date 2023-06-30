Mercedes brings back the nodding dog

Image: Audi Tradition

“Innovation. daring. Transformation. 150 years NSU”. This is the name of an exhibition that can be seen simultaneously in the Audi Forum and the German Two-Wheeler and NSU Museum (both in Neckarsulm) until May 2024. In 1873, Christian Schmidt and Heinrich Stoll founded the “Mechanical workshops Schmidt & Stoll”, which later became NSU Motorenwerke AG, which then merged into Audi in 1969. At the beginning knitting machines were manufactured, since 1901 motorcycles, since 1906 cars. The little NSU Prinz or the NSU Ro 80 (picture) are unforgettable. There are over 100 exhibits in the museum and almost 50 in the forum. Admission is free here (only open on weekdays), the museum costs 7.50 euros and is closed on Mondays.

