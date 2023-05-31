she left the country to look for work and was scammed by Argentines

A young woman named Camila Vallés shared her story on social networks about how she was scammed by a group of Argentines who run a restaurant in Spain. The video quickly went viral on social media where the young woman posted the video.

Camila is a native of Lomas de Zamora and emigrated to the Old Continent with the hope of finding a job. The woman herself recalled the disappointment she experienced when she lived in Europe those years.

During his intense job search, he found an ad for a bar that was run by Argentines. Without hesitation, she arranged a meeting with the owners’ son and she was satisfied with the interview.

The restaurant experience

“He explained to me that he was going to do a test for two or three days and that, based on that, they would decide whether to hire me or not. During those days, they would not pay me. Obviously, I agreed because I wanted to work and I was desperate, ”he recounted.

A few days later, Camila was accepted and began working at the gastronomic establishment. “There was a constant flow of people throughout the day, so she was constantly busy, without a break,” the young woman recounted.

In turn, she recalled that she was forced to clean the entire premises alone, without the help of her colleagues, who refused to collaborate in the cleaning tasks.

“I had to wash everything that had been used during the day, even the grill. I had to take care of everything. As for the tables, it wasn’t that complicated because I was cleaning them while I was serving customers, but I remember ending up with my apron soaked in water,” she said.

What happened when the trial period expired?

After the trial period, Camila met again with one of the restaurant’s owners, confident that she would be hired permanently due to the commitment she had shown. However, she was in for a surprise when she had the meeting.

“The guy told me that they didn’t hire me because I had been too slow. How too slow? They literally didn’t give me time to go from one place to another,” she narrated.

It was then that, researching online, he discovered that other people had been victims of the same scam by these Argentines.

“Reading the reviews, I found that they had done the same thing to everyone. what did they do? They would hire people during the most important dates as a test and then they would not pay them, ”he revealed.

“They hired me on a busy weekend, as a test, and they didn’t pay me. They also hired another person on a holiday weekend and had her work without pay,” she added.

Finally, he concluded that “the place is very well known, I had even gone there for a drink before, and I never imagined that they would do this to me. The owner’s son told me ‘he does his best and you’ll do well’, and I fell into the trap”.