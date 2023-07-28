She lived two months with misdiagnosis

“Let’s Dance” professional Christina Luft expressed his anger on the Internet. In a detailed video, she explains the reason for her displeasure.

The professional “Let’s Dance” dancer Christina Luft injured herself two months ago on the RTL dance show. But contrary to what the doctors initially assumed, her foot is broken. First, however, the 33-year-old was diagnosed with a torn ligament.

She now shares her thoughts and her new diagnosis in great detail in a story on Instagram. First of all, Christina Luft says: “It’s an understatement when I say I’m in a bad mood, I’m incredibly sad and very angry.” Because she got the MRI results today. It turned out that she had received the wrong diagnosis two months ago. She explains: “An incredible number of people looked at the foot at the time. I was in the hospital with it and everyone refused to do anything other than X-rays. Everything else is more expensive, everything else has radiation exposure.” She can understand that, but also says: “If you don’t see anything, you can’t make a diagnosis.”

“Two damn months of the wrong treatment”

She continues: “Now I’ve just had two – sorry – damn months, the wrong treatment, which actually didn’t work because the foot broke – again.” Her right foot was broken for the fourth time, again in a different place than the times before. It annoys Luft that she “dance with a broken foot again”. She is always underestimated, says the dancer, but after 24 years in competitive sports she can “take a lot of pain”, but hardly anyone believes her. “And now we’re sitting here with a broken metatarsal.”

A podiatrist will now treat her further and see how well the fracture has healed in the meantime. “In any case, there is edema in two places in the foot, so water has collected there because it was naturally strained,” explains Christina Luft. She is still slowed down, which is catastrophic for her as an athlete.

Christina Luft has been a professional dancer with “Let’s Dance” since 2017. In 2020 she danced her way to third place on the show with former DSDS winner Luca Hänni. Christina Luft met him after the intensive time together on the floor. The couple lives in Switzerland.

