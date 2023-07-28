Prediction of the heaviest rain in Waqarabad and other districts, red alert of the Meteorological Department, IGP Shahnawaz Qasim, Waqarabad

Telangana: Heavy rain forecast in Waqarabad and other districts, Meteorological department red alert

IGP Shahnawaz Qasim’s visit to Waqarabad, Kotpalli Project and Nag Samudran River

Review meeting with officials, instructions to stop entry of tourists at Anantgiri Hills and Kotpalli project

Waqarabad: 27/July

Meteorological department officials have issued a red alert predicting heavy to heaviest rain in Waqarabad district. Along with Waqarabad district, the Meteorological Department has also issued a red alert in Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Nirmal, Sirsala and Pidapalli districts. Heavy rain is predicted.

At the same time, the meteorological department has predicted the heaviest rain in the districts of Adilabad, Medchal, Rangareddy, Bhadradri, Kota Goram, Mancharial, Suryapet, Khammam. During the ongoing rain, the government is keeping a close eye on the flood situation in various districts. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao held a review meeting at Pragati Bhavan today and reviewed the situation and directed that officials and government missionaries be mobilized in the districts. While visiting, the report is being sent to the Chief Minister. While Minister for Municipal Administration KTR is also visiting various places in Hyderabad along with the ministers.

After issuing red alert for Waqarabad District, Collector Waqarabad District Narayan Reddy is keeping a close eye on the situation and various precautionary measures are being taken under his direct supervision. Alerted.

District Collector Narayan Reddy has advised the public that a control room has been set up in the office of Collectorate Waqarabad to control the situation during emergencies and to provide immediate assistance to the public. 7995061192 Call on

District Collector Narayan Reddy visited Goti Mokla and Dhanaram of Waqarabad today and observed plows besides rivers and ponds. Later, District Collector visited Rajivsavagroha and Rajivgroha Kalpa Colonies of Waqarabad and reviewed the situation. He was accompanied by RDO Vijay Kumari, Tehsildar Ajendra Reddy, MPDO Satya, Municipal Commissioner Zakir Ahmed and others. The Collector advised the public to be vigilant and not panic.

Later, in the video conference organized by the State Chief Secretary Ms. Shanti Kumari with the District Collector, District Collector Waqarabad informed them about the measures being taken in the district and the conditions of the district while participating with SPN Koti Reddy IPS.

The arrival of tourists at Anantgiri Hills, a tourist destination of Waqarabad, has been stopped. The forest department has stopped anyone from entering the forests of the hills without permission.

Due to heavy, light and heavy rains in different places of Waqarabad since 1 o’clock last night, the flood water in the Musa River, which is coming from Anantgiri Hills, is also flowing towards Hyderabad. While the water reservoirs in Waqarabad district, except Abkot Palli Project, Lakhnapur Project, Kagana River, Sarpan Palli Project, Jant Palli Project, all the rivers, drains and ponds are overflowing and flowing above their level and excess water discharge from them. The series continues.

IGP multi-zone after forecast of heaviest rainfall.2 Hyderabad Range Mr. Shahnawaz Qasim IPS visited Waqarabad District today afternoon. Mr. Shahnawaz Qasim along with SP Waqarabad District N. Koti Reddy IPS and other police officials reached Kot Palli Project to check the excess water released from the embankment of the cross. Later, he also examined the flow of flood water from the bridge over the Nag Samudra river between Dharur and Kotpally and paralyzing the traffic system.

Later, IGP Multizone-2 Hyderabad Range Mr. Shahnawaz Qasim IPS while holding a meeting of police officials in SP’s office said that in future 48 In view of the prediction of heaviest rain during the hours, the police department should be alert and the public should also be alert in their respective areas. And the police officials should be available to the public at all times.

He directed that the officials and employees of the police department of the district should keep a close watch on the weather conditions in coordination with the officials of the revenue department, collectorate and other departments.2 Hyderabad Range Mr. Shahnawaz Qasim IPS directed the police not to allow tourists and public to visit Anantgiri Hills and Kotpally project tourist spots of Waqarabad district in view of heavy rain.

He requested the people not to come out of their houses unnecessarily and not to try to cross the flood water passing over the rivers and canals on foot or by vehicles. Appealed to move them to other safe places.

For any kind of problems and help 100 Call on the number or the number of the police control room established in the office of SP Waqarabad 8712670056 Call on

Mr. Shahnawaz Qasim IPS said that due to strong winds, the chances of trees and electric poles and wires falling are also high, the roads can be filled with flood water and the potholes in them can be filled with water, so drivers should take care of all these so that accidents do not occur. He directed that the overflowing rivers and drains on the roads should be blocked on both sides and the police and revenue department employees should be kept under surveillance to prevent the passage of people and vehicles.

IGP Multi Zone 2 Hyderabad Range Mr. Shahnawaz Qasim IPS directed SP Waqarabad District N. Koti Reddy to provide rain courts, shoes and other necessary items to police personnel to wear during rain. IGP Multi Zone.2 Hyderabad Range Mr. Shahnawaz Qasim IPS also praised the ongoing services of the District Police during the rains.

He also appreciated the reduction in crime and accidents, suicides in the district, installation of CCTV cameras and quick investigation of various cases and arrest of criminals. Mr. Shahnawaz Qasim also checked the office records.

In this meeting, SP Waqarabad District N. Koti Reddy IPS, Additional SP Srinivas Rao, Additional SP DTC Muralidhar, DSP Waqarabad Narasimlu, DSP (AR), ACRB Inspector Venkatesham, Circle Inspector Police Waqarabad Town Srinivas, Inspector DCB DVP Raju except all Inspectors of Police were present.

