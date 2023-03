Home page Life Reside

Von: Joana Luck

Split

In the energy crisis, every cent that can be saved in electricity counts. In this picture gallery you will find the best tips.

1 / 10 Motion detectors are useful because permanent light sources in the garden are a nuisance to birds and insects. In addition, it saves electricity. © Imago

2 / 10 Although solar cells are not cheap to buy, they pay off in the long term. © Glyn Thomas/Imago

3 / 10 Using a rake instead of a leaf blower can save a lot of electricity. © LianeM/Imago

4 / 10 Torches give gardens an adventurous atmosphere and they also save electricity. © VladBrik/Imago

5 / 10 You can also save electricity by using a hand saw instead of an electric saw. © Sauletas/Imago

6 / 10 You can save electricity with solar lamps. These charge when the sun is shining and release the stored energy when it is dark. © Imago

7 / 10 Patio heaters consume a lot of electricity and don’t look pretty. How about a traditional fire pit instead? © Cornelia Pithart/Imago

8 / 10 Pools are generally expensive. However, if you invest in a cover, you can save a lot of electricity, since the water heated by the sun does not get cold as quickly. © TopStock/Imago

9 / 10 Economical illuminants rely on LED technology. This can save up to 90 percent electricity compared to conventional light bulbs. © Imago

10 / 10 Robotic lawnmowers are often superfluous and also consume a lot of electricity. © Dariolopresti/Imago

Energy prices are a headache for many people. But in the garden you can save in many places. For example, if you rely on solar energy or fire pits and replace as much electronics as possible with manual work.

But you are also doing something good for the environment if you use rakes instead of leaf blowers. In this picture gallery you will find ten helpful tips.