It is Angelo Paolo Pavoni, 55, the victim of the fatal heart attack on Monday morning at the PalExtra of Verolanuova, in Via Civiltà del Lavoro. The man would have felt ill while he was participating in a spinning class: around 12.30 he would have suddenly collapsed under the astonished eyes of his classmates and the instructor. Unfortunately, help was in vain, even if it arrived in a few minutes (self-medication and an ambulance from the White Cross were on site): his heart never started beating again.

Funeral Wednesday afternoon

The first investigations confirmed the natural causes of death. And so in the evening he received clearance for the burial: the funeral will be celebrated on Wednesday afternoon (at 3 pm) in the parish church of Bassano Bresciano, the town where Pavoni lived. The 55-year-old leaves his wife Alessia, his son Giacomo, his sister Monica with Lorenzo, his mother-in-law Isa in pain.

He had graduated in massage-physiotherapy at the Maggiore hospital in Cremona: since 1994 he had been working as a massage-physiotherapist at Salute Benessere Sas in Bassano Bresciano, a study specializing in physiokinesitherapy and physiotherapy. A passion inherited from his father (acquired) Luigi Rivetti, who had also been physiotherapy and masseur of many Serie A players, between the 80s and 90s.