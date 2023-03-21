Recently, the movie “See You at Dawn” started filming in Beigang Village, Junshan District, Pingtan. The film is directed by well-known director Zhang Yifan, starring Shu Qi, Zhang Yixing, Liang Jiahui, etc., and is expected to shoot in Lan for two months.

The “Fujian Pavilion” of the Hong Kong International Film and Television Fair officially opened yesterday. As the second largest exhibition hall of the Hong Kong International Film and Television Fair, what projects does the “Fujian Pavilion” bring?

The reporter learned that as one of the “excellent repertoires of stage art in the new era”, the Puxian Opera “Treading Umbrella” will be performed at Beijing Tianqiao Theater today and tomorrow.

On the evening of March 8, the Fuzhou Pinghua Art Institute held a special performance of Fuzhou folk art “Drip People” in the Wuta Hall, interpreting the spirit of responsibility of party members and cadres in the form of art. Fujian Entertainment

A few days ago, the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles approved the establishment of 11 practice bases in the second batch of national “literary and art two innovations” (new literary and artistic organizations and new literary and artistic groups) gathering areas, including the Hengdian Film and Television Industry Experimental Zone in Dongyang, Zhejiang Province. Traditional blocks and .. . Fujian Entertainment

​On the evening of March 4, Guangzhou Ballet Theater’s classical ballet “The Nutcracker” was staged at the Quanzhou Grand Theater. Fujian Entertainment

On March 3, with the launch of “Snail Girl” in Minhou, the legend of Tianluo Girl came into people’s attention again.

Jointly sponsored by the Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and hosted by the Provincial Dramatists Association, the final of the 16th Fujian Provincial Drama Narcissus Award kicked off in Fuzhou on the 1st. Fujian Entertainment

The reporter learned on February 28 that the province’s original opera “Luanfeng Bridge” performed by teachers and students of Minjiang University was performed at the Central Opera House, showing the people of the capital a new look of Fujian literature and art.

See also During the Spring Festival holiday, the cold air brings rain to visit Xiamen on New Year's Eve, and the rainfall mode will be turned on. The reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism yesterday that starting from February 28, our province’s original opera “Luanfeng Bridge” and symphonic sound painting “Straits and Straits” will come to Beijing to participate in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s “New Era Stage Art Excellent Repertoire Performance” “Concentrate on… Fujian Entertainment

The National Arts Fund’s 2022 large-scale stage play and work creation funding project-the new Liyuan opera “The Story of Weaving”, rehearsed by the Fujian Liyuan Opera Inheritance Center, premiered at the Quanzhou Liyuan Classical Theater on the 25th and 26th. … Fujian Entertainment

In the 16th “Five One Project” Award for Spiritual Civilization Construction announced not long ago, the TV series “Mountain and Sea Love”, “Top Secret Mission”, “Love Fighting Will Win” and the documentary “On Firewood, Rice, Oil and Salt” produced by Fujian were selected and won awards quantity… Fujian Entertainment

Recently, the opening ceremony of the movie “Seven Inches of Rape Blossom” was held in Taining County, Sanming. The filming of the film will show Taining’s rich red culture and unique natural resources in an all-round and multi-angle way, filling the gap between Taining’s red culture… Fujian Entertainment

Recently, the finale special of the TV series “Executive Bureau” has been popular. The 2-minute and 50-second finale highlights, Quanzhou elements can be seen everywhere-the opening scene is the Quanzhou Intermediate People’s Court Building, and the iconic bridge of Quanzhou-…

On the evening of February 18, the 16th Xiaokang TV Program Project Honor Ceremony was held in Ningde City, Fujian Province. The event aims to stimulate the creative vitality of TV art in the new era and help promote rural revitalization in an all-round way.

The Jedi counterattack of Chinese table tennis

On the evening of February 10, the awards ceremony of the New Fuzhou Singer Contest was held in Jiuritai Concert Hall. 18 gold, silver and bronze medalists, including Chen Weipeng and Song Beiyi, who have been selected through layers of selection, brought “The Banyan in Hometown…

Recently, some netizens pointed out that the actor who plays the drug dealer “Zhong Ah Si” in “Hurricane” may really be a drug-related person in real life. The original name of the actor was Hanxiao, who was a singer and was arrested for taking drugs in 2009. Later renamed… Fujian Entertainment

2023-02-13

At 19:30 on February 11, the CCTV15 music channel “Global Chinese Music List” program broadcast the original song “The Most Drunk” (also known as “The Banyan Tree in Hometown”) sung by Liu Mingjun. It is reported that “…

A few days ago, Dream New Voice·The 14th Cross-Strait TV Host Rookie Show ended in Fuzhou New District. After more than two hours of exchange and discussion, Xiao Weilong (Xiamen University of Technology), Chen Yuqian (Taiwan Shih Hsin University), Ji Yurou…

On the morning of February 10, the unveiling ceremony of the new theater of Fuzhou Fujian Opera Art Inheritance and Development Center – Fuzhou Fujian Theater was held.

On the evening of February 6, the large-scale song and dance sitcom “Zhuzi’s Rites and Music Confucianism and Elegance” created based on “Zhuzi’s Family Rituals” and combined with the current Youxi folk customs, returned to the stage after two years, and made the audience of Youxi Experience the Zhuzi culture again… Fujian Entertainment

Peking Opera “Lin Xiangqian” is produced by the Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and the Fujian Provincial Federation of Trade Unions. It was created by the Fujian Peking Opera Theatre. The script was written by the famous provincial playwright Lin Ruiwu and the young screenwriter Rao Xiao. . Fujian Entertainment

“Hundreds of flowers are blooming in spring, and the mountains are full of tea-picking girls…” On February 5, the Longyan folk song “Tea Picking Lantern” appeared on the stage of the 2023 CCTV Lantern Festival Gala.

Fuzhou, the heart of the Minjiang River, symphonic audio and video

On New Year’s Eve, the creative song “Hundred Birds Returning to Their Nests” based on the world-class intangible cultural heritage Nanyin was amazing and praised as “the program with the most cultural value in this year’s Spring Festival Gala”. It came from Quanzhou Teachers College, Xiamen Shinan Orchestra and Quanzhou City Nanyin… See also Xiamen Bridge resumes two-way traffic, the first working day and morning rush hour to enter the island smoothly

The reporter learned from the Strait Culture and Art Center on the 2nd that many top domestic cultural and art teams will stage musicals, suspense dramas and concerts at the center in February, including “No Longer in the World“, “Veronica’s Room”, ” … Fujian Entertainment

On the bank of the river, sing along; one station, one song, listen to the city. On the evening of the 1st, the “Fuman New Year Meet Minjiang Riverside” music carnival sponsored by the Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism officially opened in the “Heart of Minjiang River” Haisi Square in Fuzhou. The event…

On the occasion of saying goodbye to the old and ushering in the new, a new level talk show——”Langqiao Fun Medicine·One Heart” was staged at the Youth Square in Taijiang District, Fuzhou City a few days ago. The performance full of Fujian flavor is the first “Fu” Cultural Carnival Add color to add color. …

​On January 14, in the piano group competition of the 11th Tchaikovsky International Youth Music Competition, the 15-year-old Chinese contestant Ni Chenzhe won the second place. Fujian Entertainment

According to statistics released by the National Film Administration on the 28th, the box office of the Spring Festival in 2023 will reach 6.758 billion yuan, ranking second in the box office of the Spring Festival in Chinese film history. Among them, “Man Jianghong” has a box office of 2.606 billion yuan…

Say goodbye to the old year with joyous songs and laughter, and celebrate the new year with good fortune. During the Spring Festival, Fujian Provincial Experimental Fujian Theater came to Zhuyang Village, Gutian County, Ningde City, Fujian Province, a traditional Chinese village, and presented three sets to the folks in Zhuyang Village and the surrounding Shiliba Village… Fujian Entertainment

On January 28, the “Chinese Opera into the Grassroots Fujian Rhyme and Classics” Chinese New Year Quyi Qitian Music came to an end at Shangxiahang Shuxu Teahouse. This event is sponsored by the Taijiang District Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, inviting cultural experts to present Fuzhou traditional folk art… Fujian Entertainment

