Milan Fashion Week, in September 60 live shows. Chiara Boni and Tom Ford “stolen” in New York

Listen to the audio version of the article

There are just under two months left before the start of the next Milan Fashion Week dedicated to women’s collections for spring-summer 2024, scheduled from 19 to 25 September, but the first draft of the calendar tells of an edition full of shows: there are 60 physical fashion shows organized over about five days, with up to 13 events in one day, squeezed between an afternoon (19 September) dedicated to young talents and the last morning (Monday 25 September) with some digital events scheduled.

The known names are all there: Prada, Armani with the Giorgio and Emporio lines, Versace, Missoni, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, Dolce&Gabbana, Tod’s. The highly anticipated Gucci show, scheduled for Friday 22 September at 3 pm in a location yet to be confirmed, will mark the debut on the catwalk of the creations by Sabato De Sarno, who replaced Alessandro Michele as artistic director of the double G brand. Among the much awaited new entry on the calendar is Tom Ford: it is the first collection not signed by the founder (who however is still a consultant, until the end of the year) who in November 2022 sold the company to Estée Lauder Company with the apparel licensed to the Zegna Group. The fashion show will close the day on Thursday 21, at 21, in a still top secret location. Chiara Boni also makes her debut in Milan after a very long presence at New York Fashion Week with her Petite robe noir which will be shown on 24 September in via San Luca. The Florentine designer had already paid homage to the city of Milan during the pandemic, with a video for the autumn winter 2021 collection. Eyes also focused on the Moschino fashion show which, in the absence of a creative director after Jeremy Scott’s farewell, will celebrate the first 40 years after its foundation with a sui generis event: on the catwalk there will be four capsule collections resulting from the choice of as many international stylists, very different from each other: Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Katie Grand, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Lucia Liu. Then there is Tod’s, which recently said goodbye to the creative director Walter Chiapponi: in Milan in September he will show his latest collection.

There is no shortage of space for emerging designers: Dolce&Gabbana, as for several seasons now, will support the Brazilian designer Karoline Vitto who works a lot on the themes of inclusiveness and curves. «With Karoline and her work it was love at first sight: with her we share the idea of ​​a truly authentic beauty, one that does not look at sizes and canons, but is the expression of a deep state of the soul», they said Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Among the debuts, however, there is that of The Attico, a brand of Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini of which Remo Ruffini took over a minority stake (49%) in 2018.

As already announced, a new edition of the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2023 is also scheduled, organized by CNMI in collaboration with the United Nations Ethical Fashion Initiative (EFI). The event will be held on September 24th at the Teatro Alla Scala.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

