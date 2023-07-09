She thought she had bought a ticket to see Duki, but when she saw her account summary, she was shocked

Fans of musical artists often do “crazy things” in order to see their idols. From camping, trips of several kilometers and endless anecdotes of this nature. However, what happened to a young woman who wants to attend a Duki concert generated all kinds of reactions on social networks.

Antonella decided to share what happened on Twitter. She was determined to buy her ticket for one of the concerts that the artist will give at the River Plate Monumental Stadium, however, her surprise was great when she reviewed the summary of the card.

What happened? Antonella didn’t just pull the ticket out of her. She got a total of 25 tickets for the show because of an error on the page. “The good news? That we have tickets to go to see the Duko. The bad? It is that I took out 25 entries because the page told me ‘payment rejected’ but it turns out that it accepted all my payments, ”she wrote, detailing what happened.

The young woman thought she had bought only one ticket and was surprised to see her account.

The answers and memes were not long in coming

“No wonder I didn’t get tickets,” joked a user on the social network. Another told him “you took over all of River by yourself.” The young woman laughed at what happened to her and there were those who recommended that she “resell” her tickets.

However, there were those who responded with the traditional memes that did not take long to appear.

After the tweet went viral, Antonella received a large number of messages and, despite the fact that she could not respond to all of them, a large part of the people tried to solve their problem.

In fact, another follower told her that she experienced a very similar situation. “The same thing happened to me, I have 8 tickets, they informed me that the page only enables 4 per account, the rest are canceled and the money is returned.”

“You have to communicate with the card, not with the page, the exact same thing happened to a friend and they deposited the money on the card again. Those that will not arrive because you did not make any payment, it is a mistake that you have to talk to the bank”, “But call the bank hahaha if the bank does not give you a ball, directly call Visa or Mastercard and they will solve it. It is clearly an error and you have time to solve it and be left only with the QR that you do need”, other users reassured her.

