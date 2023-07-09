Woman is drugged in an alleged job interview in Ambato – Diario La Hora

ILLUSTRATION. A pill would have been given by an unknown person to the victim, who then lost consciousness.

disoriented and under the influence of some hallucinogenic substance one was found young 23-year-old who wandered through the sector of Huachi San Francisco, sure of Hint.

The event was revealed on the afternoon of this Saturday, July 8, 2023, while people from the community They were performing a minga, when they saw the young woman who was walking disoriented.

FACT This is not the first time that such an event has been recorded. Cases of women victims of false job offers have already been reported.

The facts

It was precisely one of the local authorities, who was together with residents of the place, carrying out a community minga, who initially noticed the strange way in which the young woman was circulating on the street.

According to the authority, when trying to find out what was happening to him, he realized that the women was under the influence of some drugdue to his disoriented behavior.

To help her, she was taken to the Totoras Health Centerwhere she was reviewed by the doctors on duty, however, due to the condition she was in, she was referred to the General Teaching Hospital of Ambato.

Still recovering, the young woman was able to tell the uniformed officers that, hours before, she left her house for the sector of Huachi Grandewhere he had a supposed job interview.

The subject with whom he was quoted would have given him a tablet arguing that this would serve to render a better job presentation.

That was the last thing he could remember, for he said that after taking the medicine he would have Lost track of time.

Procedure

With this background, the victim’s mother was located and informed about the event.

The young woman was subjected to other skillsincluding gynecological, to determine if it may have been sexually abused.

Until the closing of this edition, the investigations of the case were carried out. Meanwhile, the complaint is in the knowledge of the competent judicial authorities. (MAG)

