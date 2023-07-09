Home » Juventus Joins the Race for Lukaku: What’s Next for the Chelsea Striker?
Juventus Joins the Race for Lukaku: What's Next for the Chelsea Striker?

Juventus Joins the Race for Lukaku: What's Next for the Chelsea Striker?

Juventus Joins Battle for Romelu Lukaku's Future: Where Will the Striker Go?

World News, July 9th – In a surprising turn of events, Italian club Juventus has joined the competition for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, according to reports from Sky Sports. Lukaku, who is set to return to Stamford Bridge for the 2021-2022 season after a disappointing second spell with the Blues, has attracted interest from several top clubs as his future hangs in the balance.

During his second stint at Chelsea, Lukaku struggled to make an impact, managing just eight league goals despite the club’s significant investment of around £100m for his services. As a result, it seems likely that the Belgian striker will be sold this summer by the Blues, who are also exploring the possibility of a return to Inter Milan, where Lukaku spent last season on loan.

While Lukaku failed to secure a regular starting spot at Inter Milan, he made a significant contribution to the team with 10 goals and six assists in 1,663 league minutes played. Inter’s financial situation, however, has made it difficult for them to secure a permanent deal for the 30-year-old forward.

Juventus, who have dominated Serie A for many years but struggled recently, are now considering making a move for Lukaku. The team has not won any trophies in the past two seasons and failed to secure a top-four finish in the previous campaign for the first time since 2011. While signing a new striker is not currently their priority, the potential departure of key striker Dusan Vlahovic could change their plans.

See also  "Fire Youth Helps the Winter Olympics" Beijing Winter Olympics Propaganda Group Enters 100 Universities and the Launch Ceremony of "Qingli Winter Olympics" Event Was Successfully Held__法制网

Meanwhile, Chelsea has been very active in the summer transfer market, with the arrivals of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson at Stamford Bridge. The club has also seen ten players from last season’s first team depart. More business is expected as the Blues continue to reshape their squad. They are currently in the process of signing Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo, and there are rumors of Christian Pulisic moving to AC Milan.

The future of Romelu Lukaku remains uncertain, with both Juventus and Inter Milan vying for his signature. As the summer transfer window progresses, it will be interesting to see where the Belgian striker ultimately ends up and how his departure will impact the respective clubs involved.

