Shia LaBeouf Converts to Catholicism and Plans to Become a Deacon

Shia LaBeouf, best known for his roles in the Disney Channel show “Even Stevens” and films like “Transformers” and “Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull,” has converted to Catholicism. The actor was confirmed on New Year’s Eve in a mass presided over by Capuchin Franciscan friars at the Old Mission St. Agnes Parish in Solvang, California. These friars also supervised his training for his role as an Italian saint in the upcoming film “Father Cheep.” LaBeouf is said to have been fully committed to this spiritual journey, and the Catholic religious order has welcomed him with open arms.

The Capuchin Franciscans posted images of the confirmed LaBeouf receiving Communion, kneeling in prayer during Mass, and hugging the friars. His confirmation sponsor, Capuchin friar Alexander Rodriguez, revealed that LaBeouf expressed a desire to become a deacon in the future, a decision he apparently contemplated while filming the movie about a Franciscan friar. LaBeouf has stated that the opportunity to play the mystic Capuchin monk, known for exhibiting “stigmata” wounds of Christ, was personally miraculous.

Despite this spiritual transformation, Shia LaBeouf has had a tumultuous past, including an arrest in 2017 for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. He has admitted to suffering from alcoholism and was accused of abuse by an ex-girlfriend. However, the Capuchin Franciscan friars seem confident that his deep commitment to his spiritual journey will lead to a positive future.

The actor’s spiritual journey has been years in the making, and now, LaBeouf is a confirmed member of the Catholic Church. The Capuchin Franciscans are delighted to have him among them, as they continue to serve the poor and live out the Gospel through fraternity, simplicity, and contemplative prayer.