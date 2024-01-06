Home » Colorado Rockies HIRED Gold Glove
Colorado Rockies HIRED Gold Glove

Colorado Rockies HIRED Gold Glove

The Colorado Rockies announced new roster moves for the MLB 2024 season, adding an experienced catcher and quality arm to their ranks. The team has struggled in recent years, with their last postseason appearance in 2018 ending in a three-game series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Despite a quiet free agency period, the Rockies hope their new acquisitions will improve their performance. The team has hired catcher Jacob Stallings from the Miami Marlins, who won a Gold Glove in 2021, and right-handed pitcher Dakota Hudson from the St. Louis Cardinals. Stallings had a .191 batting average with 17 extra-base hits in 2023, while Hudson posted a 38-20 record with 315 strikeouts and a 3.84 ERA over six seasons. The Rockies are hoping these additions will bolster their lineup for the upcoming season.

