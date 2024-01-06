Government of Asturias to Expand High Resolution Primary Care Emergency Centers in Gijón and Beyond

The Government of Asturias has announced plans to launch three new High Resolution Primary Care Emergencies centers (Caruap) in Gijón. These new centers will join the existing ones in La Calzada II and Roces Montevil. Health Minister Concepcion Saavedra explained during her visit to the La Calzada II resort that the El Llano Health Center is currently under construction, and works will be carried out in the Villa Gate and Somió Park health centers in the coming months.

The initiative aims to improve the organization of urgent care in Primary Care, guarantee the quality of healthcare, and improve the resolution capacity of continued care. The centers will also help avoid the absence of professionals in continuing care centers and create synergies between multidisciplinary teams. This experience will be expanded to other centers in Oviedo and Aviles, with plans to implement the model at the Oviedo health center of La Lila throughout 2024.

According to the Ministry, these types of devices represent a substantial improvement for patients, providing accessible services with high resolution capacity for Primary Care emergencies. This will allow patients to receive care without having to go to the hospital. The new centers will contribute to the overall improvement of healthcare services in the region.

