Shooting at FedExForum in Memphis leaves one man critically injured

Shooting at FedExForum in Memphis leaves one man critically injured

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting at FedExForum in Memphis

(Memphis, Tennessee) – A shooting at the FedExForum in Memphis has left one man in critical condition, according to Sergeant Louis C. Brownlee of the Memphis Police Department. The incident took place on September 7, 2023, at 10:23 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting at 191 Beale Street.

The victim, an adult male, was swiftly located and immediately transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. The police are currently investigating the incident, and at this time, the identity of the shooter remains unknown, stated Sergeant Brownlee in an email to CNN.

The shooting occurred at the FedExForum, a popular entertainment venue in Memphis, where Lil Baby and GloRilla were scheduled to perform on Thursday. The FedExForum released a statement expressing their concern and stating that they are cooperating with the authorities in their investigation.

CNN has reached out to the FedExForum for a comment on the incident. Further updates on the situation will be provided as more information becomes available.

