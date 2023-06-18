Shooting leaves 5 injured near music festival in Washington state

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — Five people were injured in a shooting near a Washington state campsite where a music festival was to be held Saturday night, police said.

Grant County police received a report of a shooting just before 8:30 p.m. in the encampment area near the small town of George, 149 miles (239 kilometers) east of Seattle. The officers pursued the suspect, who was later taken into custody.

Five people were wounded by gunshots, police said in a post on social media. At the moment the names and health status of the victims are unknown.

Police noted that a nearby concert was taking place as planned. KREM-TV reported that the concert was an electronic music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

Beyond Wonderland festival organizers posted a tweet asking concertgoers to avoid a specific gate to the camp, but said there was no danger.