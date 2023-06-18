Home » Shooting leaves 5 injured near music festival in Washington state
Entertainment

Shooting leaves 5 injured near music festival in Washington state

by admin
Shooting leaves 5 injured near music festival in Washington state

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — Five people were injured in a shooting near a Washington state campsite where a music festival was to be held Saturday night, police said.

Grant County police received a report of a shooting just before 8:30 p.m. in the encampment area near the small town of George, 149 miles (239 kilometers) east of Seattle. The officers pursued the suspect, who was later taken into custody.

Five people were wounded by gunshots, police said in a post on social media. At the moment the names and health status of the victims are unknown.

Police noted that a nearby concert was taking place as planned. KREM-TV reported that the concert was an electronic music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

Beyond Wonderland festival organizers posted a tweet asking concertgoers to avoid a specific gate to the camp, but said there was no danger.

See also  Fontevecchia with the Pope: An unforgettable dialogue in chapters

You may also like

Paja Alta, at the foot of the Somuncura...

The 74-year-old Taiwanese mountain singer Wan Shalang passed...

The document that circulates among leaders to get...

Ford begins with the sale of the new...

Andy Lau and 10 people were sued for...

Jagger and his partner ask for 3.5 million...

“I miss collective dreams a lot”

Hirosue Jun held an emergency press conference to...

What effects does plastic have on human health?

Fowler and Clark enter the final day of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy