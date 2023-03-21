Consistency leads to resounding success, something like that sounds and reads the work of Shores Of Null. The Italian quintet remains more or less true to its three-year rhythm and at the same time consistently develops the melodic, multi-layered Doom sound. Influences from Death, Black and Gothic still play a decisive role and fit harmoniously into the dark, melancholic mix. „The Loss Of Beauty“their fourth studio album, is no exception.

After a short intro, “Destination Woe” hits the ground running. However, the powerful appearance with biting drums leads on the wrong track, because a melodic grenade quickly rears up, which immediately catches your ear. Davide Straccione sings fantastically, bridges the gap between classic metal singers and more modern sounds and lets all the threads come together. How this chorus discharges again and again burns in immediately. The nasty, guttural growls in “The Last Flower” show that there is another way. Blackened Death Doom spreads and collides with sweet melody. One almost wants to unpack the post prefix while this crackling giant discharges itself successively. When the tempo picks up in the middle section, it’s all vain.

“A Nature In Disguise” strives for epic. This is where the probably poppiest moments of the entire record and uncomfortable anger, which is only discharged subliminally, meet. Fine vocal melody, oppressive drums, blackened undertones and angry screams come together for a roller coaster ride of more than six minutes. Also “A New Death Is Born”, the real bouncer (there are two bonus tracks on CD and digitally), doesn’t really want to decide on a gait and strings together Blackened Doom with almost spiritual moments. There is something sacred about the bitter sweetness of “Nothing Left To Burn” at times – the next gripping facet of this record.

And despite the long playing time, it ultimately passes far too quickly, however that can work. Yes, Shores Of Null are actually a Doom band, I don’t want to ignore that, they just don’t approach it in a linear way. “The Loss Of Beauty” resists any expectations of the genre, makes excellent use of its catchy melodies, but at the same time can be pulled in all directions at the same time. The sometimes escalating heaviness puts the proverbial crown on the events – a gripping record with many a surprise, real genre hits and resounding power. Shores Of Null should finally establish themselves with this concoction.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 03/24/2023

Available through: Spikerot Records

Website: www.shoresofnull.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shoresofnull

