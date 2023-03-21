At the Estonian U15 shooting championship held in Haapsalu, the shooters of Haapsalu became the Estonian champion as a team.

“It went very well,” Mati Seppi, the shooting coach of Haapsalu Sports School, was satisfied. In addition to the two championships, the people of Haapsala got two third places in the individual competition. “If you were to look at it, Haapsalu could have won a double,” said Seppi.

