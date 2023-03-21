Home News Haapsalu shooters became Estonian champions
News

Haapsalu shooters became Estonian champions

by admin
Haapsalu shooters became Estonian champions

Raian Kleemann (from left), Karel Markus Rääli, Mai-Liis Vikman, Leana Arro and Akneliina Luur. There is no Kaimar Pärnpuu. Photo: Mati Seppi

Raian Kleemann (from left), Karel Markus Rääli, Mai-Liis Vikman, Leana Arro and Akneliina Luur. There is no Kaimar Pärnpuu. Photo: Mati Seppi

At the Estonian U15 shooting championship held in Haapsalu, the shooters of Haapsalu became the Estonian champion as a team.

“It went very well,” Mati Seppi, the shooting coach of Haapsalu Sports School, was satisfied. In addition to the two championships, the people of Haapsala got two third places in the individual competition. “If you were to look at it, Haapsalu could have won a double,” said Seppi.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

Previous articleA day at work as a carer: working with docile residents is a treat, but people are hard to find! Why so?

See also  Some residents reported that the transfer of positive cases was not timely and that critically ill patients were difficult to seek medical treatment?Zhengzhou, Henan responded

You may also like

Cybersecurity, Poste christens the anti-fraud centre

Ten years of the Francisco style

Professional Risaralda opened the doors of a new...

Funded 26 programs to enhance patents and encourage...

Seismic resistant constructions are mandatory, but it is...

Petro orders the Public Force to take over...

Why is the China Eastern Airlines crash “very...

Top 10 Pharmaceutical Microbiology Books

An immersive and cinematic experience with LG TV

Man in prison for irregularly processing visas to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy