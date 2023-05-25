Home » Short’s pinch-hit homer gives Tigers victory over Royals
Entertainment

Short’s pinch-hit homer gives Tigers victory over Royals

by admin
Short’s pinch-hit homer gives Tigers victory over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pinch-hitting Zack Short hit a three-run home run to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 6-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Riley Greene also homered, doubled and scored twice for the Tigers in a game delayed 29 minutes by rain.

Greene led off the sixth with a double and advanced to third on Matt Vierling’s infield hit. Short drove them both in with the first pinch-hit homer of his career, a line drive to left field off Josh Taylor (1-2).

Will Vest (1-0) retired all four batters he faced, striking out two. Alex Lange reached nine saves in 10 tries.

Both starters were effective, even though they didn’t spend much time on the mound. Matthew Boyd allowed one run and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. He gave away two walks and struck out six.

Zach Greinke allowed a run on four hits in five innings, walking one and striking out five.

For Tigres, Puerto Rican Javier Báez 5-1.

For Reales, Venezuelans Maikel García 3-2 with a run scored, Freddy Fermín 4-1 and Edward Olivares 3-1 with a run scored.

See also  SUHO's second mini-album blends into its own color 33 area iTunes tops | EXO | Kim Jun-myeon

You may also like

Gran Tienda La Favorita: this is how two...

The first wave of Hypebeast Goods and Services...

the easiest recipe to prepare this traditional dish...

The 12-minute live game running screen of “Marvel...

Patricia Bullrich marks the line in the internal:...

It’s actress Kim Jenny! BLACKPINK Jennie’s reaction after...

YPF Luz increased the sale of green energy...

Chen Xinxin: Created Fujian opera “Life” and won...

Reds have 18 hits to rout Cardinals 10-3

Survey: Massa would win the run-off against Milei...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy