Short’s pinch-hit homer gives Tigers victory over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pinch-hitting Zack Short hit a three-run home run to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 6-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Riley Greene also homered, doubled and scored twice for the Tigers in a game delayed 29 minutes by rain.

Greene led off the sixth with a double and advanced to third on Matt Vierling’s infield hit. Short drove them both in with the first pinch-hit homer of his career, a line drive to left field off Josh Taylor (1-2).

Will Vest (1-0) retired all four batters he faced, striking out two. Alex Lange reached nine saves in 10 tries.

Both starters were effective, even though they didn’t spend much time on the mound. Matthew Boyd allowed one run and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. He gave away two walks and struck out six.

Zach Greinke allowed a run on four hits in five innings, walking one and striking out five.

For Tigres, Puerto Rican Javier Báez 5-1.

For Reales, Venezuelans Maikel García 3-2 with a run scored, Freddy Fermín 4-1 and Edward Olivares 3-1 with a run scored.