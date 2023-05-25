Home » LNB holds raffle dedicated to the Salvadoran agricultural sector
LNB holds raffle dedicated to the Salvadoran agricultural sector

The National Charity Lottery (LNB) held, this Wednesday, the raffle in support of the agricultural sector.

The words of Hector Aguiar, general manager of the National Charity Lottery, were the following:

“We want to express our most sincere gratitude to all those who tune in to witness this raffle dedicated to a fundamental sector for our country, such as Salvadoran farmers; men and women who, day after day, get up very early to work the fields and grow the food that we consume daily in Salvadoran homes.

Farmers are a vital force for our nation. Their hard work and dedication allow us to have a variety of foods on our tables.

The commitment and support of the Government of President Nayib Bukele towards the agricultural sector, through the management of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, seeks to respond to the needs of the population and recognize the importance of the agricultural reactivation of our country.

In this sense, the Agricultural Rescue Master Plan has been implemented during his administration, a comprehensive strategy that aims to stimulate investment, productivity, diversification and the generation of added value in the sector.

This plan is based on the principles of innovation and modernization, understanding that in order to achieve sustainable development it is necessary to adapt to changes in the environment and take advantage of the opportunities that arise, with the commitment to provide farmers with the necessary tools so that they can face the current challenges and thrive in a competitive environment.

Today, with this raffle dedicated to the men and women who till the land to make life sprout, we express our deep gratitude and appreciation. For this reason, this week we have distributed thousands of twenties with a representative image of their tireless dedication, which is essential for the progress of our nation and support of our population. Along with the extraordinary work that MAG is carrying out, a strong, dynamic and resilient agricultural sector is being built.

This Wednesday’s drawing features great prizes: third place is $10,000, second place is $20,000 and first prize is $175,000. In each of our sweepstakes, we provide our customers with over 12,000 chances to win.

