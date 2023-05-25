Colombina delivers sustainability reports

Colombina reached consolidated net income of $839,495 million, which represents a growth of 36%.

In the national market, net sales grew by 25%, registering $475,183 million, while in the international market, growth was 53% with a net invoicing of $364,312 million.

Regarding profitability, EBITDA was generated for $106,166 million, surpassing the same period of the previous year by 36%.

Net profit was $26,671 million, 5% higher than the same period in 2022.

Good commercial management and manufacturing operations, yielded an operating profit of $78,623 million, growing 50%.

However, this good result was not fully reflected at the level of net income, due to the higher financial expense for $24,675 million, mainly caused by higher interest rates that have reached the highest levels in recent times, due to the strategy of the Banco de la República aimed at curbing inflation, as can be seen below: “The Issuer left the rate at 13%, the highest level in recent years. At the March meeting of the Board of Directors of Banco de la República, it was unanimously defined an increase of 25 basis points in the interest rate, placing it at 13%. Although a contractive monetary policy continues, the panorama is relatively optimistic among the members of the Board and the Ministry of Finance, since it is believed that the beginning of the reduction in inflation will be reflected in March.

The Bank also updated the data on GDP growth for 2023, from 0.2% to 0.84%.

Inflation continues to break records and reached 13.28%”.

