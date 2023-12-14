Sienna Miller (41) shows baby bump on cover of Vogue

© Shutterstock

Actress Sienna Miller (41) is pregnant with her second child and proudly shows her baby bump on the cover of Vogue. In the interview with the magazine she also indicates that she realizes that she is already a little older than most mothers.

“I would like to get to a point where I no longer feel it necessary to make a joke about the fact that I am older and having a baby,” the actress says in the interview with Vogue. It is the second child for Miller, who already has a daughter from a previous relationship. This time too it will be a girl. And actually the new addition is unplanned.

“I was very lucky. I wasn’t necessarily trying to get pregnant. This came as a total surprise and biologically it was something I could do,” she says. “I think people are comfortable with a way of life that has existed for many years and is very misogynistic and patriarchal. Like that I am the older woman in a relationship with a younger person or that I am pregnant over 40 and that is irresponsible. It’s such a double standard.

In 2019, the actress said in an interview that she wanted more children and when she turned forty she had some eggs frozen. She was afraid that more children were no longer possible. But that existential fear has now disappeared, she says.

© AFP

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences