Young man died after crashing his motorcycle into a bulldozer in Aguachica

A 21-year-old girl, identified as Leidy Tatiana Martínez Cáceresdied after a car accident on the road that connects Aguachica with the township of Puerto Mosquito, jurisdiction of Gamarrasouth of the department of Cesar.

Martínez Cáceres, a native of the town of Bodega Central, rural area of ​​Morales, Bolívar, was involved in the accident when her brand motorcycle crashed AKT NKD model of boards MWF 38Gagainst a steamroller that was on the road.

According to the report, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when maintenance work and road corridor pavement replacement aforementioned.

According to witnesses, the contracting company had a traffic controller to allow traffic in only one lane. At the moment of taking the step, the young woman, apparently, got distracted and the impact was generated with the heavy machinery, suffering fractures and serious burns in their lower extremities caused by the hot asphalt.

Immediately, the victim was helped and taken to the hospital. José David Padilla Villafañe Regional Hospitalbut despite the doctors’ efforts, hours later, he died due to the severity of his injuries.

See more: Director of Public Prosecutor’s Office Cesar revealed details about cases that impacted Valledupar in 2023

At the scene of the accident, they arrived traffic authorities in order to determine the possible causes of this fact.

Relatives of the young woman told local media that her death was caused by the corporate irresponsibility contractor that floors, indicating that lack further signaling on that part of the road.

By Judicial Editorial THE PYLON