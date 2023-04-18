SILENT SKIES – covers of LINKIN PARK classic “Numb”

The ambient duo with Tom S. Englund (EVERGREY) SILENT SKIES is back. Also in the luggage is the LINKIN PARK cover “Numb”, which shows its melancholic side.

In 2017, lead singer Tom S. Englund of Swedish progressive band EVERGREY and multi-instrumentalist Vikram Shankar fatefully crossed paths. Both artists broke free of their limitations to captivate listeners with Nectar – a soulful ten-track effort released in February 2022 via Napalm Records. The album was self-produced by Englund and Shankar and mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios.

The band about the cover:

„Two decades on, and ‘Numb’’s haunting melody and raw lyrics still pierce through our souls, speaking to the inner turmoil that sometimes plagues us all.

It’s a reminder that we are not alone in our struggles, that our fears and insecurities are shared by many.

In a world that often seems to delight in tearing us down, this song is a beacon of hope, a reminder that we are stronger than we think. Our arrangement seeks to amplify this message, to imbue it with the full force of emotion and meaning that it deserves. For when we connect through music, we tap into something deeper, something that transcends time and space and unites us all.

This is our contribution to honor the legacy of Linkin Park and to celebrate the beauty and power of music. For in these troubled times, it is the one thing that can still bring us together, that can still lift us up and carry us forward towards a brighter tomorrow.“



SILENT SKIES about their new album “Nectar”:

“Nectar represents an expansion and an elevation of all things that make us who we are; simultaneously grander and more intimate, more futuristic yet more organic and thoughtful. This record represents who we are, and it means so much to both of us, that we cannot wait to hear your feedback on it.

With the Gothenburgers EVERGREY, known as one of the most prolific bands in progressive metal, Englund is no stranger to the scene. After teaming up with pianist Vikram Shankar from North Carolina, USA – who had already worked with the likes of Redemption and Anneke van Giersbergen – this fateful encounter, now known as SILENT SKIES, marked their first milestone with the release of their stunning debut Satellites in 2020. Two years later, this fruitful collaboration with Nectar returns, marking the continuation of something that is far more than just an Englund side project. Rather, it is the idea of ​​two highly talented individual artists with deep knowledge and many years of experience, whose creativity and spirit culminates in an extraordinary form of musical expression. Shankar’s sensitive yet intense piano melodies meld with Tom S. Englund’s poignant vocal interpretation, taking the listener on a touching, melancholy journey through life’s darkest facets, while always leaving a spark of hope to hold on to . This otherworldly sonic collaboration is enhanced by the outstanding contributions of Leprous’ cello player Raphael Weinroth-Browne, who can be heard on almost every track on the album, adding even more spice to the immersive sound.

SILENT SKIES’ sophomore album begins with the soulful, ethereal “Fallen From Heart,” which immediately creates a tapestry of sound to lose yourself in. Tracks like the delicate “Taper” and the shimmering “Neverending” are dominated by Englund’s wistful vocals, but never fail to give Shankar’s instrumental virtuosity its well-deserved space to shine brightly like the first rays of sunshine that greet the day. Darker climes beckon with the dramatically accentuated, heartbreaking “Cold,” which builds a palpable, gripping maelstrom of emotion with its lingering electronic elements. The instrumental title track “Nectar” closes this new chapter of SILENT SKIES, leaving a lasting impression on the listener and the key to a door worth opening again and again.

