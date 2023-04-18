The dates of the XXVII. Edition of the International Fair Play Menarini Awards

Menarini Pharmaceutical Industries United

The preparations for the International Fair Play Menarini Awards are in full swing. This year the XXVII. output of the event to recognize athletes who have shown values ​​such as ethics, loyalty and respect both in sport and in life. At the three-day event in Florence and Fiesole international sports legends will be guests.

„It is an honor for our community to be able to host a prestigious event like the International Fair Play Menarini Awards.” Anna Ravoni, Mayoress of Fiesole. “This is an exceptional opportunity to welcome icons of sport who have excelled in fair play. We are proud to share our commitment to the highest principles of ‘fair play’ with our community.”

Am Monday July 3rdthis edition’s program will open with “Stories of Champions”. The talk show Fair Play Menarini brings internationally renowned sports legends to the stage of Piazza della Signoria in Florence for behind-the-scenes anecdotes, reflections and lesser-known facts about their lives and careers to tell.

“I am particularly pleased that such a prestigious event will be held at the Palazzo Vecchio, home of the Florentines and a symbol of the history and culture of the city of Florence,” stressed Cosimo Guccione, Councilor of Florence for Sports and Youth Policy. “This initiative has been successful for 26 years and since its first edition, the recognized champions have not only been role models and positive examples for young generations, but also ambassadors of Fair Play Menarini around the world and bearers of the noblest values ​​of sport such as sharing, fraternity, solidarity and respect. Young people are being bombarded with thousands of messages, they need positive examples and this event, orchestrated by Menarini, has built a common legacy for all of us over time.”

In Florence takes place on Tuesday July 4tha gala dinner will be held to greet the big names in sport, enjoying the magnificent view from the Piazzale Michelangelo to be able to enjoy.

Am Wednesday July 5thwill be magical Roman Theater of Fiesole Venue for the grand finale of the Fair Play Menarini Awards. From there, the award ceremony on Sportitalia transfer.

“We thank the Municipality of Florence and the Municipality of Fiesole for continuing to support us and for sharing the values ​​of fair play that we want to transmit, especially to younger generations, through the examples of the awarded champions”, so Antonello Biscini, Valeria Speroni Cardi and Ennio Troianoboard members of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation.

The names of the 2023 award winners will be announced on Monday June 19thunder a special press conference in the CONI Hall in Rom in the presence of the President of National Olympic Committee of ItalyGiovanni Malagò, announced.

You can find more information on: www.premiofairplay.com

