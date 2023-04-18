MCC : 12 million dollars pour to Togo – TOGOTOPNEWS

Through the signing of an agreement on April 14, 2023, Togo, within the framework of the American Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) program, benefits from financial support of 12 million US dollars. This, to prepare the Compact.

It is the Togolese Minister of Economy and Finance, Sani Yaya and the Vice-President of Compact Operations, Cameron Alford who put their signatures on the document in the presence in particular of Alice Patterson Albright, Director General of the Millennium Challenge Account, and Mahmoud Bah, Deputy CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the IMF, which were held last week in Washington.

The 12 million, we are informed, will be positioned to allow the country to design and formulate projects that can be financed by the Compact.

According to Minister Sani Yaya, the signing of the Compact agreement between Togo and the MCC, “will lead to the federating of actions for the formulation of projects in the energy and Information and Communication Technologies sector. Communication “

Atha Assan