Silvio Berlusconi’s inheritance: he left a fortune to Marta Fascina, his last partner of 33 years

Media mogul and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconidied on June 12 at the age of 86, bequeathed 100 million euros (109 million dollars) to his last partner, Marta Fascina, 33 years oldaccording to his will.

Fascinates, who Berlusconi called “my wife” -even if they were not marrieds-, is also a deputy for the Forza Italia party founded by the billionaire, the agency reported. AFP.

All the women of Silvio Berlusconi, Italian “il Cavaliere”

Throughout his life, the businessman dated women much younger than him, including “call-girls,” and was implicated in several romantic scandals.

Your last partner benefits from a legacy important but modest compared to the wealth of the businessmanestimated by Forbes at 6,400 million euros (almost 7,000 million dollars) and that will essentially go to their five children born of two marriagesto whom the will was read the day before and whose content was made public by the Italian agency Ansa.

Marta Fascina, Berlusconi’s last wife.

The provisions relating to its multiple real estate or even to their yates they didn’t know each other immediately

The children of Silvio Berlusconi

Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconiborn of the media mogul’s first marriage to Carla Dall’Oglio, jointly inherit 53% of the family company Fininvest, he told the AFP a financial source after the opening of your will. The other three children Luigi, Eleonora and Barbaraborn from the second marriage with the exactriz Verónica Lario, the remaining 47%.

The economic empire left by Silvio Berlusconi: shares, film producer, soccer club and luxury properties

Berlusconi had made these provisions in relation to Fininvest in 2006, just before he was hospitalized in Milan.

The family company controls a number of companies, including the television group MediaForEurope (ex-Mediaset), directed by Pier Silvio Berlusconi, the editions Mondadorichaired by Marina Berlusconi, and the bank Mediolanum.

Silvio Berlusconi.

Fininvest’s net profit fell 44% to 200.2 million euros (217.6 million dollars) last year, while its turnover remained almost stable at 3.820 million euros (4.153 million dollars).

He Berlusconi’s testamentwhich dominated Italian political life for decades, was accompanied by a handwritten phrase intended for his children: “Thank you. I have so much love for all of you, your father.”

Berlusconi, whose patrimonial origins are still shrouded in mystery, also leaves 100 million euros to his brother Paoloas well as 30 million euros (32.6 million dollars) to his friend and associate Marcello Dell’Utrico-founder of Forza Italia, who was jailed in the 2010s for acting as an intermediary between Berlusconi and the Sicilian mafia Cosa Nostra in the 1970s.

The provisions relating to Marta Fascina and Dell’Utri, written in black ink and contained in an unsealed envelope, date from January 2022 and are thus justified by their author: “For the affection that I have had for them and that they have had for me”.

