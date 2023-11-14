Simón Campusano – On Living Through Intermediate Depression

by Oliver on November 13, 2023 in EP

With a release date in September About inhabiting the intermediate depression Although it appeared too late to achieve the perfect symbiosis with summer, given the “mild” temperatures, the soundtrack these days can still come from the Chilean Simón Campusano.

While his regular band Children of the Hill at least since gentle slope says something to a wider audience, Campusano himself is also working towards an ever-growing audience based on his solo career About inhabiting the intermediate depression at least from the wide field between Tim Bernardes, Dunging and Animal Collective will recruit.

The almost 19 minutes of this EP finally open in Dust with that kind of optimistic, airy, dreamy indie folktronic, which sends a vague psychedelia into the gentle sunshine with acoustic guitar and relaxed crafted (electronic programmed?) rhythm, bittersweetly sentimental (but not cheesy) and flowing with a catchy non-commitment in almost exotic escapism. Even the shy, bright one The coast was never in you takes you by the hand in such a pleasant and seductive way, allows himself to be latently bumpy and cross a few rough edges in order to avoid the pleasant smoothness, before a final resolution underlines that the songwriting usually has a good sense of dramaturgy – both in terms of Small ones, as well as related to the big picture.

The one placed in the middle of the homogeneous flow Company With its DIY bedroom flair, it is more of an intermediate piece built on avant-garde tinkling wind chimes than (the proximity of the melodies and aesthetics to any RYM favorites making clear) a deep breath experimentally freed from conventional forms, from which This deep sorrow is going to feed me emerges as a peaceful, ambient gem rippling unspectacularly and with the playful, relaxed, gently flattering subtle stealth of the second half of the EP Coastal wind lets end. About inhabiting the intermediate depression is a minor grandeur (at least behind the language barrier), but it works in an enchanting way even without seasonal support.

On inhabiting the intermediate depression by Simón Campusano

