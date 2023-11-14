The USAF’s B-21 Raider Stealth Bomber Takes Off from Palmdale Airport

The USAF’s highly anticipated new stealth bomber, the Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider, successfully completed its first flight on Friday, November 10 at 6:51 a.m. local time from the Palmdale Airport in California where it was built.

The B-21 Raider, which had not had its first flight announced in advance, took off from the USAF Plant 42 facility in Palmdale, a location known for housing proprietary program factories from various aeronautical manufacturers. The first flight was captured by several aviation enthusiasts, despite the lack of announcement.

Prior to its inaugural flight, the B-21 had undergone taxiing tests which began at the end of October. The USAF plans to use the B-21 to replace the B-1 and B-2 aircraft, while maintaining the aging B-52s that were initially set to be replaced by the new model. The Air Force’s current projections include the acquisition of at least 100 B-21s, with an estimated cost of $550 million in 2010 dollars, or $750 million in 2023 dollars when adjusted for inflation.

The B-21 is expected to be declared operational in 2030, following ground and flight tests at Edwards Air Force Base in California. Deliveries of the aircraft are set to begin in 2027 at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, where bomber crews will undergo training.

After the initial deliveries, the B-21 will also be housed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and Dyess Air Force Base in Texas, with maintenance facilities located at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. The successful first flight has provided valuable insight into the appearance and performance of the new B-21 Raider, anticipated to be a game-changer for the USAF’s strategic military capabilities.