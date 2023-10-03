Singer Gloria Trevi Faces New Legal Troubles: Accused of Tax Fraud

Mexican Singer Gloria Trevi Accused of Tax Fraud

Mexico City – Singer Gloria Trevi, known for her controversial past, finds herself in legal trouble once again. Trevi was previously imprisoned in Brazil and Mexico over 23 years ago for child abuse charges, but she was ultimately acquitted. Now, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), led by Alejandro Gertz, has accused her of tax fraud, summoning her to appear for an initial hearing on October 23.

If Trevi fails to connect to the proceedings without justification, authorities have warned that she may be sought as a fugitive from justice. She does have the option of appearing via videoconference.

According to sources close to the case, Trevi is accused of tax fraud related to a deposit of 7,112,336 pesos that she received from the company Fuego con Fuego Representaciones SA de CV. Allegedly, she did not pay the Tax on the Rent for this amount. However, the exact amount of the tax fraud is believed to be less than the sum Trevi received.

The accusation stems from a criminal complaint filed by the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) against Trevi and her husband, Armando Ismael Gómez Martínez, on September 8, 2021. The complaint alleges money laundering in connection with a scheme through which the couple received 1,693,813,477 pesos and 529,245 dollars. The investigation into this case, known as “Operation Fire with Fire,” also involves relatives of Gómez Martínez.

Trevi and her husband are the owners of Fiona Inmobiliaria, SA de CV, and Fuego con Fuego Representaciones. The UIF claims that these companies have exhibited behavior similar to that of “invoicing companies” and share an address with other companies listed by the Tax Administration Service (SAT) as those involved in simulated operations.

In addition to the summons, Trevi’s defense has been asked to contact Eder Robles Gutiérrez, prosecutor of the FGR’s Specialized Unit for Investigation of Fiscal and Financial Crimes, to request a copy of the investigation file. José Agustín Celorio, the General Director of Tax Crimes at the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, has also been summoned to the hearing as a victim or offended party.

Notably, Gómez Martínez has a previous history with the law. In 1998, he was arrested while attempting to enter Hidalgo, Texas, with 400,000 dollars that he had not declared. He pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and illegal introduction of currency and was sentenced to four months in prison by the Federal Court in McAllen in 2005.

As Trevi prepares to face these new legal challenges, the public waits to see how the case will unfold and if she will once again find herself in a courtroom battle.

