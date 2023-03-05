Old Man is the name of the third single released on April 8 by the Viennese guitar rock duo “Old Mrs Bates” from the forthcoming EP “Nothing Makes Sense”, which will be released in May. In the summer, the band duo travels to the vastness of America to record new songs.

“Far” and “Uferlos” is also the feeling conveyed by the new single Old Man. Anyone looking for band comparisons will find the expansive Smashing Pumpkins songs as a possible musical influence/reference point for Old Man and its boundlessness and also intoxication.

But Old Mrs. Bates are of course working on their own signature sound, which resists band comparisons or has probably already found it. Its basic recipe is again the crispy distorted guitar that Old Mrs Bates appropriates. The guitar is rough and noisy, which creates the unresistable and irresistible charm. The controls were turned perfectly here.

“Maturity” is probably the word that best describes Old Mrs Bates songs. A gemstone that has been accurately cut and still has the necessary edges. Everything executed flawlessly and lost none of soul, character and expression and joy of playing. The internationality of the sound suits Old Mrs. Bates well. Here is the video for the single:

Old Mrs Bates homepage








