Around a third of Tinder users are looking for a permanent partnership. Ever more important: the issue of sustainability and the environment.

Topics such as sustainability and climate change are increasingly becoming exclusion criteria for online dating for young people in Germany, among other places.

This is the topic of online dating

“In countries like Germany, we see particularly that users talk about climate change and sustainability, and see it as an exclusion criterion if you don’t get involved,” said Melissa Hobley, marketing director of the dating app Tinder, the German press agency in New York.

Tinder (German: Zunder) started in September 2012. The app made the so-called swiping a mass phenomenon. Users see profiles with photos and information in their vicinity: If you like someone, swipe to the right, if you don’t like it to the left – on some days up to three billion swipes are generated worldwide. If both people find each other good, a so-called match is created.

The app belongs to the tech company Match Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, which also owns other dating platforms such as OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs and OurTime. According to Tinder, it is available in 190 countries and more than 40 languages, and the majority of users are between 18 and 25 years old.

LGBTQ fastest growing group on Tinder

People who identify as LGBTQ are currently the fastest growing group on Tinder. The English abbreviation LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans people and queer people. Tinder said the number of users between the ages of 18 and 25 who self-identified as LGBTQ has more than doubled in the past two years.

According to Tinder, around a third of users between the ages of 18 and 25 are looking for a long-term relationship. Around two-thirds of users want to get to know someone whose values ​​match their own. Around two thirds are also open to an intercultural partnership.