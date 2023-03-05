after the usual drinking session with selected members of the management, he went to bed around four in the morning. It was Sunday. The security guards were afraid to disturb him in the early afternoon, they were forbidden to do so. In the end, they didn’t go to see him until ten in the evening.

He was lying on the ground, unconscious and wet. His watch stopped at half past seven, apparently he went out drinking in the morning and had a stroke. His former loved ones were in no hurry to call and provide help – Stalin had not yet breathed his last and a power struggle was already raging over his lifeless body. He died only on March 5, 1953.