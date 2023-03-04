“Teschek” is a new Austro Pop artist, released powered by ArGe-Musik.at on the label Between Music. Attentive tribute concert-goers know the gentleman as the singer and guitarist of the band “Everyone’s Prostitute”, among other things from heroic Kurt Cobain tribute performances. They rose out of the noisy grunge like stone monoliths and screamed the Cobain songs, especially from the Bleach album, out of their bodies.

But back to Teschek 2022 and the debut single numbers:

with the song numbers Teschek has now released his debut single, sung in dialect. Austro-Pop legends such as Danzer and Heller flow into the singing style. The harmonic minor tonality reinforces the depth of the textual message.

The song is reduced to vocals and acoustic guitar. When I first heard it, I was still expecting when/if the full Tescheks band would start. But from the second listen the song starts to spark, the melody grabs more and the song starts to work well as a solo song.

Teschek on fb

between music label

arge-musik.at/







