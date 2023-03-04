After passing the scrutiny of beta testers, the new Release 2023 from the Commvault signature security platform. This new edition introduces several new features that further strengthen the safety posture of customers, improve integration with all major hyperscalers and introduce further smart savings thanks to operational efficiency.

There are two main directions along which Commvault moves: safety and innovation. “With the release of Commvault Platform 2023 we have introduced several innovations on these two components – he claims Domenico Iacono, system engineer team lead Italy & Spain –. In fact, we are seeing that the line between data protection and cyber security is increasingly blurring”.

A stronger data protection system

So much so that Commvault has strengthened the system of data protection introducing features of threat scan analysis e you file scan analysis, backup analysis to identify any file anomalies in search of signs of a possible ransomware attack. “There is a strong drive to integrate our platform with enterprise SIEMs and SOARs – continues Iacono -. For example, with password management tools”.

On the innovation front, integration with the main cloud providers drives the development of solutions. “Today we are the only vendor able to offer a data protection SaaS offering for Oracle – argues Iacono –. But we integrate with the AWS and Azure cloud platforms. Our goal is to integrate more and more with cloud providers while continuing to maintain support on legacy environments to offer customers a single platform that can handle both worlds”.

From the point of view of the cloud, in Release 2023 Commvault introduced new features, such as integration with Azurethus allowing customers to do the backups in ambienti Azure Application consistenti.e. with application consistency.

In ambito Google Cloud Platform support has been introduced for regional snapshot to give customers the opportunity to choose the region to copy to which then allow the backup. “This – specifies Iacono – it means reducing costs and giving the customer a choice in terms of data sovereignty”. Commvault estimates that new features that allow you to use single-region versus multi-region snapshots for GCP can make save 30% of the cost of backup resources.

Deep new additions

Commvault Platform Release 2023 prevede new and profound additions to facilitate data protection su Microsoft Azure, AWS Cloud, Google Cloud Platform e Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

To integrate with Microsoft Azure Restore Points, the company worked closely with Microsoft to be there first data protection platform to support Azure Restore Points. This new integration ensures application consistency across diskswhile reducing costs by enabling more efficient storage tiers for backups.

Anticipate threats

The platform also introduces integration with Amazon FSX for NetApp, which brings the same policy-based protection as on-premises NetApp ONTAP to AWS. The new 2023 edition also adds the supporto per Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and by levels of combined storagesto help reduce cloud data protection costs.

Commvault Platform Release 2023 allows you to have data protection information to the ecosystem. An important aspect of data protection is the exploitation of data awareness, for proactively notify IT teams of threats. The new release introduces a new SIEM connector (Security Information and Event Management) which simplifies the sending of alerts, events and audit data to other platforms via APIs, webhooks or even syslogs. Using standard protocols allows you to work with virtually any SIEM or event management system, giving security teams better visibility into anomalies and threats in their data through context analysis.

Smart savings and cyber detection

With the uncertainty of a global recession, organizations across every industry are looking to optimize costs to offset increased spending in security and mission critical areas. “Our optimizations for Hadoop, can reduce the time for backup scans from hours to minutesthanks to the improvements made to the method of scanning modified blocks – points out Mauro Palmigiani, Area Vice President South Western Europe –.

Today all companies are adopting zero trust strategies and Commvault has even inserted the zero trust component within its infrastructure to make it available to all the services that have a data management component. But we didn’t stop there, we also went to the part of cyber detection which allows the customer to prevent attacks”.

In this sense, Commvault has integrated into the Metallic platform ThreatWisean early detection system released in September 2022 which proactively detects unknown and zero-day threats to minimize data compromise and its impact on the business. This is done by preparing some sort of traps designed to attract cybercriminals with a twofold objective: on the one hand directing them to fictitious targets thus making him waste time to prepare the defense and on the other verifying their behavior to avoid further similar attacks, better protecting the infrastructure. “Commvault is the first company to integrate this type of tool into its security platform”, says Palmigiani.

The fundamental role of partners

The company expects that, within the next five years, 55% of data protection solutions will be cloud based. “Only on our own strength will we not be able to manage customers who need to face digital transformation. For this it is important that there is an ecosystem of partners”. Today the company currently has approx 7.000 worldwide.

“We are growing a lot on the enterprise side – added Palmigiani – but we are also working with our distributors to achieve the small and medium-sized enterprises and public administration marketso you also have un business più local to local. Today, in fact, we are able to satisfy the needs of companies of any size in a simple and economic way, thanks above all to the SaaS solution”.

Commvault’s strategy also envisages addressing verticalities with the aim of being ever closer to customers. “To that end, we are globally hiring experts in the various verticalsPalmigiani concluded.