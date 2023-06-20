six days, three revenge shootings, three murders

Once again, urban violence is bad news in Córdoba.

In just six days, three men were shot to death in neighborhoods of the Capital and Greater Córdoba in the context of armed revenge committed by mobs. For all these murders there are already six detainees, including young people, both older and younger.

This violent sequence brings into focus, on the one hand, the worrying existence and possession of powerful weapons in the hands of anyone; and, on the other hand, how the conflicts that should be resolved with the word or by the institutions end up settled instead with pure lead.

It is not minor either to see that the adjustments were committed by thugs who were with accomplices.

To make matters worse, there were already threats after some of these crimes, which is why there is police custody in front of houses due to the risk of attacks.

The latest drama in this violent sequence occurred at the stroke of midnight on Monday when at least one man and one woman arrived in a black Citroën C4 to a home in the San Vicente neighborhood, in the eastern part of the Capital. They opened fire with an automatic pistol.

One of the bullets hit the chest of Joel Maico Luján (18), who died a few minutes later.

Hours earlier, in the early hours of Monday, a man was executed with a 9-millimeter bullet to the head in Campo de la Ribera, near the Maldonado neighborhood.

Rubén Héctor Torres (52) ended up dead at the hands of a gang that went to take revenge for a conflict whose motivations are not clear.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday of the previous week, an armed retaliation from a car against a group of young people who were drinking around a campfire ended with a young man being killed and two injured. A girl and two men are imprisoned for that deadly attack that occurred in Villa Allende.

They are all brothers.

After a raid in the Villa Inés neighborhood, a third person responsible for the fatal shot was arrested.

midnight revenge

It was not long before midnight on Monday, when the black Citroën C4 slammed on the brakes in front of an address located at 3300 López y Planes street, in the heart of San Vicente.

A man and a woman got out of the car. Before several witnesses, and with total impunity, the new arrivals opened fire.

Police sources indicated that they were looking for Joel Maico Luján.

Desperate, the 18-year-old tried to hide. Several leads would end up being embedded in the walls of the house.

In the midst of the rage, Joel ended up being shot at point-blank range near the heart.

The attackers left in the car amid shouts and threats.

Badly injured, the teenager managed to be treated by an ambulance from an emergency service that took him to the Emergency Hospital. The work of the medical staff was not enough. The victim died in intensive care.

Revenge for a robbery?

At a steady pace, investigations by the Provincial Police Homicide Department are working to identify and catch the perpetrators of this new murder in the Capital.

Within the framework of the inquiries it was possible to establish that, moments before the shots were fired, the boy would have had a dispute with the Citroën couple.

According to reports, the young man himself was even able to tell something about what happened to a couple of policemen who had arrived at the house after the shots were fired.

According to this version, the young man would have attacked the couple’s car with stones. The vehicle had ended with damage. After that attack, the couple went looking for him.

While the search for the attackers increases, it is about shedding light on the background of such armed revenge.

In this framework, it is not ruled out that such an attack is the result of a robbery that occurred previously, although everything is the subject of investigations.

Head shot

Meanwhile, there are already three detainees for the murder of Rubén Torres (52), which happened last Monday morning at a home in the Campo de la Ribera area.

That day, members of two families at odds over an old conflict (the drug track has not been ruled out) clashed.

In these circumstances a weapon appeared and Torres, oblivious to everything, ended up receiving a bullet in the eye that caused his death.

For the treacherous murder, two adolescents aged 14 and 17 were arrested in the early hours.

Already on Tuesday morning, police investigators managed to find a third defendant.

Kevin Damián Alfonzo, 24 years old and a relative of the other two defendants, was surrounded and caught by police investigations while he was walking down a street in Villa Inés, a few blocks from where everything happened.

No one rules out, within the framework of the investigation, that more arrests may take place around this case classified as aggravated homicide by the use of a firearm. “We are full. We are working hard to resolve these last two events,” said a senior source in the case.

The spokesman stressed his concern about the violence that has been taking place in recent times in the streets of Córdoba and in which drugs are increasingly present.

Robbery, adjustment and crime

Homicide aggravated by the use of a firearm is also the accusation against three brothers who continue to be detained for the brutal crime that occurred days ago in Villa Allende.

Matías Ignacio Acosta, Alex Alejandro Acosta and María Belén Acosta are accused of having been the people who, on the night of June 14, arrived in a light blue Ford Ka to a group of young people drinking around the fire. The woman was driving.

From inside the vehicle, they opened fire.

Cristian Ezequiel González (29) wanted to escape. He ended up dead with a bullet to the chest. Two family members were injured.

Relatives of one of them said that the attack had been revenge for a “robbery” committed days before against those in the car.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

