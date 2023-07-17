Sixth Elimination Results: ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ Decides the Next Contestants to Leave

Today, July 16, The House of the Famous Mexico will see a contestant expelled in their usual Sunday elimination. The three contestants at risk this week are Wendy Guevara, Poncho de Nigris, and Barbara Torres, all depending on the public’s votes to stay another week in the reality show.

It is today that the sixth eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos will be determined. The two contestants who will ride the carousel of ‘the door of the last decision’ will be announced. Stay tuned for the live coverage here.

In a twist, the fate of these celebrities now lies in the hands of the public. It is the audience who will decide which two celebrities will continue on the reality show for another week. Remember, voting will open at 8:30 p.m. and will close when indicated by the program hosts.

For those wondering how to vote in The House of Famous, here are the steps to follow:

1. You must be streaming live for the pre-gala, gala, and post-gala events.

2. Enter the official website of La Casa de los Famosos and go to the ‘Voting’ section.

3. Select the contestant you want to save and submit your vote.

Please note that users can vote once a day, and Vix subscribers have the privilege of voting up to 10 times.

If you’re wondering when and where to watch the elimination gala of La Casa de los Famosos, mark your calendars for 8:30 p.m. (CdMx time). The gala can be seen through the Las Estrellas channel and the Vix platform. For all the minute-by-minute coverage, you can also follow MILLENNIUM for all the exciting details.