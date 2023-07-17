Home » Sixth Elimination Results: ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ Decides the Next Contestants to Leave
Entertainment

Sixth Elimination Results: ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ Decides the Next Contestants to Leave

by admin
Sixth Elimination Results: ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ Decides the Next Contestants to Leave

Today, July 16, The House of the Famous Mexico will see a contestant expelled in their usual Sunday elimination. The three contestants at risk this week are Wendy Guevara, Poncho de Nigris, and Barbara Torres, all depending on the public’s votes to stay another week in the reality show.

It is today that the sixth eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos will be determined. The two contestants who will ride the carousel of ‘the door of the last decision’ will be announced. Stay tuned for the live coverage here.

In a twist, the fate of these celebrities now lies in the hands of the public. It is the audience who will decide which two celebrities will continue on the reality show for another week. Remember, voting will open at 8:30 p.m. and will close when indicated by the program hosts.

For those wondering how to vote in The House of Famous, here are the steps to follow:

1. You must be streaming live for the pre-gala, gala, and post-gala events.
2. Enter the official website of La Casa de los Famosos and go to the ‘Voting’ section.
3. Select the contestant you want to save and submit your vote.
Please note that users can vote once a day, and Vix subscribers have the privilege of voting up to 10 times.

If you’re wondering when and where to watch the elimination gala of La Casa de los Famosos, mark your calendars for 8:30 p.m. (CdMx time). The gala can be seen through the Las Estrellas channel and the Vix platform. For all the minute-by-minute coverage, you can also follow MILLENNIUM for all the exciting details.

You may also like

DÅÅTH – Release MORBID ANGEL cover song

Influencer Haley He Passes Away After Battle with...

Maona Monte-Carlo: Reviving the Glamour of the French...

Thunder Horse – After The Fall

In the sign of the giant fighting against...

Slippers and Mules: The Hottest Shoe Trends of...

Envy Of None – That Was Then, This...

The House of the Famous: Bárbara Torres Expelled...

White Mountaineering Unveils the 2023 Spring and Summer...

Jo Malone London Presents Immersive Exhibition Space for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy