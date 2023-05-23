Skincare, the challenge between cosmetic maisons with active ingredients including peptides and hyaluronic acid

Listen to the audio version of the article

Choosing the right face cream is not easy. It is not so obvious to know which active ingredients are most suitable for our skin type. The skin can be: normal, oily, combination, dry and sensitive and if it can change with the climate, hormonal changes and aging, the skin type, having genetic origins, is maintained for life. Once the skin type has been identified, there are different methods to do it, it is important to understand which active ingredients are right for us and consequently we need to know them. A basic rule is that hydration must never be lacking, from a very young age, to restore the hydrolipidic balance and delay the appearance of the signs of aging.

«For better tissue oxygenation it is important to apply the cream both in the morning and in the evening, without forgetting the neck area – says Antonino Di Pietro, director of the Vita Cutis Dermoclinic Institute in Milan, who has just published the book it is imperfection” (Ed. Solferino) -. Even for young women, who do not have particular skin problems, I recommend the use of ad hoc dermocosmetic substances, in cream or serum, effective in improving the production of hyaluronic acid and in strengthening the cell wall, such as: fospidine , glucosamine, vitamins such as A, C and E. How to identify the right cream? We must feel the cosmetic cream like a tailored suit. There are creams that we apply to the skin and immediately make us feel at ease. There are instead too oily ones that annoy us making our skin feel “heavy”, others that are too light and dry immediately, giving the feeling that the skin is tight. If we find the right cream, we don’t necessarily have to change it too often, even if there are moments in life when the skin, for hormonal or other reasons, can change. In this case it is worth trying to use another cream».

Here is a brief guide on the most important active ingredients for our skin.

Hyaluronic acid. It is the main active ingredient for our skin because it gives it elasticity, turgidity and luminosity. It acts like a sponge, being able to hold water up to a thousand times its weight in water. Not only that, it is a fundamental component for the extracellular matrix, it stimulates the production of fibroblasts, the pillars of the dermis that produce collagen and elastin. However, its production decreases over time, already at 25 the body produces less, at 50, our hyaluronic acid capital is half of what we had when we were young. Hence the importance of including it in the beauty routine, checking that it is present in its three forms: high, medium and low molecular weight so that it can act on the different layers of the skin.

Among the cosmetic innovations: Bakel Jalu-3D is an anti-aging face serum for mature skin with an innovative technology: a patch made up of intertwined ribbons of pure hyaluronic acid is able to promote deep hydration. Shatui by Skinius is an anti-aging, nourishing, firming face cream to redefine the contours of the face. In the formula a cocktail of active agents including phospholipids and glucosamine and hyaluronic acid for hydration.