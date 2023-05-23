After ChatGpt, the Italian Privacy Guarantor announces investigations into other Ai systems

The Guarantor for the protection of personal data will launch investigations into other artificial intelligence systems. After last March’s halt to ChatGpt, the OpenAi chatbot made public last November, the Italian Authority will continue its control action on large linguistic models such as software financed by Microsoft, and will expand the field of action to those who create images, like Dall-E and Midjounney.

The news, published by Reuters, comes just as an image of a fake attack on the Pentagon went viral on Twitter. Published by an artfully created “verified” Bloomberg account, it first caused an emotional impact among the users of the social network, but its effects were immediately felt on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones, the main listing of the American Stock Exchange, it lost about 100 basis points, or 0.5%, before recovering once the attack was confirmed as false. Nearly 24 hours after it was posted, the photo is still widely shared, despite the denials.

A fact that immediately rekindled the debate on the risks associated with the dissemination of false information with the help of these tools. Able to easily confuse the planes of fiction and reality. With consequences that are hard to imagine. The Italian Guarantor Authority is one of the 31 national authorities for data protection and privacy. It was the first to ban the Ai Replica chatbot, to fine the facial recognition software ClearviewAI and TikTok. But the action that had the greatest impact was the stop to ChatGpt decided last March.

The Guarantor aims to strengthen itself: “Wide-ranging review”

But it could be a first step. “We plan to initiate a wide-ranging review of generative AI and machine learning applications available online,” he said Agostino Ghiglia, member of the Guarantor Board at Reuters. “We want to understand whether these new tools address issues related to data protection and compliance with privacy laws – and we will launch new investigations if necessary.”

This strengthening of the Guarantor’s action will also take place through the hiring of three consultants capable of helping the Authority to follow the evolution of these technologies. Today the Guarantor has 144 employees. Less than other European bodies, such as those of France, Spain and Great Britain. And most of them have a legal background, not a technical one. “Board members often become aware of potential privacy law violations because we simply explore digital tools and applications once they are available,” Ghiglia said.

“We saw ChatGpt and realized it didn’t comply with EU privacy rules.” The Ai Act won’t go into effect until next year. “So we decided to act quickly with ChatGpt,” Ghiglia told Reuters.