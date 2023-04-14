Well-known camera brand Leica has since 2012 Released the world‘s only camera equipped with a dedicated black-and-white sensor in 2010, the M Monochrom After the camera, this time once again with its close proximity in the field of rangefinder cameras 70 years of experience, Introducing the fourth-generation camera equipped with a monochrome sensor——brand new M11 Monochrom。

Following the consistent German quality,M11 Monochrom The all-metal body is covered with a black scratch-resistant coating and a sturdy leather shell, the top cover is made of high-quality aluminum, and finally equipped with a sapphire glass display screen, showing a timeless classic and durable low-key temperament. The new model even omits the Leica logo, further highlighting the simple design concept.

In terms of technical performance, this model focuses on the essence of photography and focuses on the presentation of light and shadow composition. In addition to being equipped with a triple-resolution full-frame black-and-white sensor to provide extraordinary black-and-white images, it can also support original files in DNG and JPEG formats, as well as 6,000 10, 36 and 18 megapixel resolutions, in order to give users a wide range of photographic creative freedom, the ISO sensitivity ranges from 125 to 200,000, and can capture highly natural and clear images even in low light conditions. It can still maintain extremely low noise.

The camera itself has a built-in 256 GB of storage space, which can be easily connected with the Leica FOTOS app to ensure a convenient mobile workflow. Not only can it quickly upload photos for post-processing through Bluetooth connection and USB-C interface, but also directly through the app. Control the camera with a preview function that supports filtering photos directly on your smartphone or tablet.

The Leica M11 Monochrom camera is available now through Leica physical stores, online stores and authorized resellers worldwide for a suggested retail price of NT$ 295,000Interested readers may wish to go to buy.

Subscribe to the Hypebeast newsletter to get the latest trends and offers on a regular basis. You can also follow the following other reports: