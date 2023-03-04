The sun has been very hot lately, it can make facial skin darker. To keep my face from getting darker I always use sunscreen and for optimal results in brightening my face I use SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum. This serum from SKINTIFIC contains Niacinamide as SK-II contains. Even though the ingredients in it are similar to SK-II, the price for SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum is still friendly.

Benefits of SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum

As the name suggests the main benefit of this serum is brightening. Honestly, I have enough respect for SKINTIC because I have used it “Brightening” in the name of the serum and not “Whitening” because basically the skin of Indonesian women is quite diverse. Even though Indonesian women’s skin colors vary, they have their own charm because beauty doesn’t have to be white.

So brightening here means not whitening, but brightening, that is, returning the skin tone to a more subdued condition in accordance with the original skin tone and fading acne scars and black spots.

In addition to brightening SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum, the ingredients also maintain the skin barrier, moisturize and soothe the skin. I am quite interested in this serum because apart from brightening this serum it also pays attention to the health of our skin.

Niacinamide Serum With Fastest and Most Effective Results

What’s Special About This Product?

● Contains “Royal DSM Niacinamide” which is different from the content

Niacinamide in general. Brands that have used Royal DSM Niacin

previously SK-II and now it can also be found in Skintific products.

Royal DSM Niacinamide is a purer and more traditional version of Niacinamide

have smaller molecules. Has a faster effect, Royal Niacinamide

can absorb into the skin in 30 seconds and whiten the face in 7 days while

strengthening the skin barrier. As a result, the skin will feel brighter, healthier, and glowing outside

in like finished facial treatment

● Has other additional ingredients such as Alpha Arbutin which increases effectiveness

Niacinamide, brightens the skin to the deepest layer of the skin, and blocks it

melanin production

● Maintain healthy skin barrier with active substances such as Ceramides and

Hyaluronic Acid which repairs and strengthens the skin barrier and prevents blemishes

sun effect

● Safe for all skin types because it contains Centella Asiatica which can

soothes skin conditions

SLS free, Paraben free, Alcohol free, Mineral Oil free, Vegan friendly, Cruelty free

Hero Ingredients:

10% Royal DSM Niacinamide

Pure and best Niacinamide content to brighten skin quickly,

fades acne marks and black spots, and evens out skin tone

Alpha Arbutin

Helps the effectiveness of Niacinamide on the skin, brightens the skin to the deepest layers

skin and inhibits melanin production

Ceramide

Repair and maintain the health of the skin barrier

Centella Asiatica

Soothes the skin, especially on acne or acne scars that are red

Packaging SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum

I really like the design of SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum which is soft pink in color. This serum is packaged in a glass bottle and a plastic pump. The lid is easy to open and lock. Unfortunately when I take it traveling it turns out that the lid comes off easily when shaken in the bag. Fortunately the contents in the pump are still safe.

Color, Texture and Aroma

The color of this serum is clear, and the perfume smells a bit sharp, but after a few minutes the serum absorbs into the skin, the fragrance doesn’t smell too much. The texture is liquid but thick and easily absorbs into the skin.

Price Rp. 129,000,- 20 ml size

Review SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum

When I first used SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum, I was a bit surprised because it felt tight and the next day my skin became textured. I think this is because it was the first time I used a serum containing 10% Niacinamide because after the third day when I used this serum it didn’t feel tight anymore and my facial texture was soft again.

The longer I use SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum, I feel that my skin has gotten used to this serum, and it makes my skin feel moisturised and supple. After regularly using it for 1 week, I think my skin is a little brighter.

In my opinion SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum is quite good and the ingredients are complete, it’s just that maybe for sensitive skin like mine it will take a few days for the skin to adapt to the 10% Niacinamide content.