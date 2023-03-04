Home Entertainment SKINTFIC Review 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum To Brighten Skin
Entertainment

SKINTFIC Review 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum To Brighten Skin

by admin
SKINTFIC Review 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum To Brighten Skin

The sun has been very hot lately, it can make facial skin darker. To keep my face from getting darker I always use sunscreen and for optimal results in brightening my face I use SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum. This serum from SKINTIFIC contains Niacinamide as SK-II contains. Even though the ingredients in it are similar to SK-II, the price for SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum is still friendly.

Benefits of SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum

As the name suggests the main benefit of this serum is brightening. Honestly, I have enough respect for SKINTIC because I have used it “Brightening” in the name of the serum and not “Whitening” because basically the skin of Indonesian women is quite diverse. Even though Indonesian women’s skin colors vary, they have their own charm because beauty doesn’t have to be white.

So brightening here means not whitening, but brightening, that is, returning the skin tone to a more subdued condition in accordance with the original skin tone and fading acne scars and black spots.

In addition to brightening SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum, the ingredients also maintain the skin barrier, moisturize and soothe the skin. I am quite interested in this serum because apart from brightening this serum it also pays attention to the health of our skin.

Review SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum

Niacinamide Serum With Fastest and Most Effective Results

What’s Special About This Product?
● Contains “Royal DSM Niacinamide” which is different from the content
Niacinamide in general. Brands that have used Royal DSM Niacin
previously SK-II and now it can also be found in Skintific products.
Royal DSM Niacinamide is a purer and more traditional version of Niacinamide
have smaller molecules. Has a faster effect, Royal Niacinamide
can absorb into the skin in 30 seconds and whiten the face in 7 days while
strengthening the skin barrier. As a result, the skin will feel brighter, healthier, and glowing outside
in like finished facial treatment
● Has other additional ingredients such as Alpha Arbutin which increases effectiveness
Niacinamide, brightens the skin to the deepest layer of the skin, and blocks it
melanin production
● Maintain healthy skin barrier with active substances such as Ceramides and
Hyaluronic Acid which repairs and strengthens the skin barrier and prevents blemishes
sun effect
● Safe for all skin types because it contains Centella Asiatica which can
soothes skin conditions

  • SLS free, Paraben free, Alcohol free, Mineral Oil free, Vegan friendly, Cruelty free
See also  The movie "The Victims" is set on April 2, 2022. Three cases and seven people will enter the bureau. The case is confusing and confusing.
Pink Dus SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum
Pink Dus SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum
Hero Ingredients:

10% Royal DSM Niacinamide
Pure and best Niacinamide content to brighten skin quickly,
fades acne marks and black spots, and evens out skin tone
Alpha Arbutin
Helps the effectiveness of Niacinamide on the skin, brightens the skin to the deepest layers
skin and inhibits melanin production
Ceramide
Repair and maintain the health of the skin barrier
Centella Asiatica
Soothes the skin, especially on acne or acne scars that are red

Packaging SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum
Packaging SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum
Packaging SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum

I really like the design of SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum which is soft pink in color. This serum is packaged in a glass bottle and a plastic pump. The lid is easy to open and lock. Unfortunately when I take it traveling it turns out that the lid comes off easily when shaken in the bag. Fortunately the contents in the pump are still safe.

Tekstur SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum
Tekstur SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum
Color, Texture and Aroma

The color of this serum is clear, and the perfume smells a bit sharp, but after a few minutes the serum absorbs into the skin, the fragrance doesn’t smell too much. The texture is liquid but thick and easily absorbs into the skin.

Price Rp. 129,000,- 20 ml size

Review SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum

When I first used SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum, I was a bit surprised because it felt tight and the next day my skin became textured. I think this is because it was the first time I used a serum containing 10% Niacinamide because after the third day when I used this serum it didn’t feel tight anymore and my facial texture was soft again.

See also  The second season of "Slow Horse" released a preview of a new spy and a new crisis. Slow Horse_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

The longer I use SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum, I feel that my skin has gotten used to this serum, and it makes my skin feel moisturised and supple. After regularly using it for 1 week, I think my skin is a little brighter.

Before After SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum
Before After SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum

In my opinion SKINTFIC 10% Niacinamide Brightening Serum is quite good and the ingredients are complete, it’s just that maybe for sensitive skin like mine it will take a few days for the skin to adapt to the 10% Niacinamide content.

You may also like

There’s a reason why Song Minho was in...

Short Trip To Jogja! – Nyacrotun

5 Tips for Maintaining Physical and Mental Health...

Milan Fashion Week sets off a brown craze,...

Yomiuri Land is a touring spot that I...

Appeared in “Ookami-chan-kun”! New model Hibiki’s first blog[Suzuki...

19 years old, born and raised in Okinawa....

My wish has come true! My senior and...

VSL Releases Synchron Series SYNCHRON-ized Harps Library

Cappuccino of “Tully’s” that you can buy at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy