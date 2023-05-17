Home » “SLAM DUNK” The origin of Mitsui’s life name “Mitsui no Shou” sake has a surge in demand for orders in China | Hypebeast
"SLAM DUNK" The origin of Mitsui's life name "Mitsui no Shou" sake has a surge in demand for orders in China

The theatrical version of “SLAM DUNK” (Slam Dunk) “THE FIRST SLAM DUNK” officially landed in China in late April, and became the top box office in China in just 10 days, which shows its high popularity.

As the popularity of movies continues to increase, peripheral products are also becoming more and more popular, especially orders for sake produced by Mii no Kotobuki Company in Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan are pouring in like a flood. Inoue Takehiko has personally confirmed in the past that the name of the Shohoku team shooter “Mitsui Shou” is derived from the sake “Mii no Kotobuki” brewed by Mii no Kotobuki Company, including its back number 14, which also corresponds to the 14% alcohol concentration of the sake.

In fact, Mii no Kotobuki has been selling special edition sake with Mitsui Shou’s jersey back number since 2013. With the popularity of “THE FIRST SLAM DUNK”, the number of fans who want to collect this product has increased rapidly. Now even in China It has been sold at several times the original price.

