Stanley got the hang of it?After Xingongti’s first victory, Guoan, the temporary coach, found Ademi’s instructions_Competition_Offensive_Zhang Xizhe

Beijing time on May 15th news, the 7th round of the 2023 Super League season started the final competition, Beijing Guoan beat Nantong Zhiyun 1-0 at home, Ademi scored his first goal after joining Guoan, and he He also threatened the opponent’s goal many times in the game. After changing the sluggish performance in the previous rounds, this actually has a lot to do with coach Stanley’s change of formation and tactics. Class crisis.

In the previous 6 rounds, Guoan’s three home games were all tied, and Xingongti’s failure to win its first victory also put a huge psychological burden on the soldiers of Guoan. If he can’t win again, I’m afraid Stanley’s coaching position will be lost.

In terms of starting lineup, top forward Zhang Yuning and midfielder Li Ke are both injured and unable to play. This is undoubtedly a very big test for the offensive line of the Yulin Army. However, in terms of formation, Stanley did not follow the previous 433 formation, but replaced it with After 451, Ademi and De Sousa formed a double midfielder, Gao Tianyi was in the front midfielder, Adbenluo and Yang Liyu were on both sides, Wang Ziming’s single arrow shot forward, this is probably still an attempt by the Dutch, after all In the previous games, Guoan was the only Chinese Super League team that sent out different lineups in each game, but this attempt was a correct decision after the game.

The first 20 minutes of the game were uneventful. Although Guoan took the initiative, there was no real threat. The core midfielder Ademi retreated to the position of the midfielder, giving him more organization and attack. For the opportunity to go forward, since Zhang Xizhe is on the bench, basically the offense of the Guoan team is initiated from the double midfielders Ademi and De Souza. In the past, when Zhang Xizhe played the winger position, he always retreated to get the ball organization, and the vacancy after he retreated was rarely used, and after Zhang Xizhe returned to the midfielder, he rarely attacked in the frontcourt Playing one man, so in the previous games, the Guoan team’s offense played very awkwardly.

The goal of the Guoan team in this game was initiated by Ademi and De Sousa. The latter passed the ball to the former, and then Ademi distributed the ball to Adebenro on the left. After the ball, Ademi Going forward at high speed, this also confirms his characteristic of playing as a defensive midfielder. Adebenro then passed the ball to Li Lei. Li Lei's pass was blocked, and the ball just fell at the feet of Ademi who was going forward. Ademi kept the ball Directly volleyed, the ball hit the lower edge of the crossbar and bounced into the goal. This attack was initiated by De Sousa and ended by Ademi. The cooperation was smooth and smooth. Throughout the game, Ademi hit the goal with a total of 4 kicks. In the second half, he had a chance to score a goal, which was bravely resolved by the opponent's goalkeeper. In addition, he also sent 2 key passes, and the success rate of the pass was as high as 97%, after kicking to the midfielder position, Ademi also got more opportunities to dribble forward. He had a total of 4 counts in this game and all succeeded. It can be said that Ademi played in the best state after joining Guoan a game of ball. In the previous games, Ademi tried the position of midfielder, front midfielder, side midfielder and even second forward, but the effect was not good. This time, the double midfielder formed with De Sousa, I wonder if it is Stanley I found his manual in Guoan.

In addition to the change of Ademi's position, Stanley also made a new attempt in the second half of the substitution. He used Dabao as the single-arrow center forward, and Zhang Xizhe returned to the familiar midfielder position. This change was immediate. After the two came on the field, the two had played wonderful cooperation in a small area with Adbenluo and Li Lei on the left, and Yang Liyu on the right, and created many threatening attacks within the opponent's 30-meter area. Such a scene It has not appeared in the previous 6 rounds. It can be said that Stanley used Yu Dabao and Zhang Xizhe again after finding Ademi's manual.

After winning the first victory in Xingongti, the pressure on the general of Guoan was much less. Stanley tried continuously through 7 rounds, and finally tried a little hope, but it is not the final solution, and it will take time to verify. In the next round, Guoan will go to an away game against the undefeated Shanghai Shenhua. This may be the most difficult opponent the Yulin Army has encountered so far. Will Stanley continue to try? Or will he continue to use the tactics of this game? In short, the Beijing-Shanghai battle is worth looking forward to. (DD)

