Carice TC2 wants to be the cutest electric car ever – Gamereactor

As EVs become more commonplace, we’re seeing unique companies spring up with their own take on the EV space. The latest to join the fray is Italian manufacturer Carice, which has created a car that’s vying for the right to be called the cutest electric car on the market.

Dubbed the Carice TC2, the small two-seater is designed to allow drivers and passengers to escape and “Forget about everyday troubles”.

Since it’s an all-electric car, it produces zero emissions, and considering it weighs just 630kg, the car also promises sporty handling, reflecting a look that’s what you’d want along an Italian coastal road Cruise car. The battery also claims to provide a range of 300 kilometers on a single charge.

If you’re interested in the Carice TC2, the car is on sale today with a retail price of €44,500, and since it complies with all European regulations, you can drive it in any country in the EU that complies with them.

Here is an ad: