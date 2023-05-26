Ubisoft releases trailer and release date of the game

Ubisoft has presented the first gameplay scenes of “Assassin’s Creed: Mirage” and also revealed the planned release date. We summarize the most important information for you.

As part of the PlayStation Showcase, a wide variety of titles were shown that will be released in the coming months. One of them was Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. In the game, we, or rather the main character Basim, are taken to the city of Baghdad in the 9th century. According to the developers, the focus was more on the early days of the popular game series.

It is sneaked, assassinated and jumped from absurdly high places. You can marvel at what it looks like when the assassin moves across the roofs of the Iraqi capital and demonstrates his deadly martial arts in a new two-minute trailer. We have included the trailer in this post for you.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party. YouTube privacy policy If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated. View YouTube content

In addition, Ubisoft has also revealed when the game will finally be released: October 12, 2023 is the day. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage will be available for PlayStation (4 & 5), Xbox (One & Series) and PC. The game can already be pre-ordered in Ubisoft’s in-house store at a price of 49.99 euros. The deluxe edition costs 59.99 euros. This is also included in Ubisoft+ from Day 1. The subscription service costs EUR 14.99 per month.

What: Ubisoft