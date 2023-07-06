Social Status and Nike Release Exclusive ‘Silver Linings’ Mac Attack Shoes

Title: Social Status and Nike Unveil “Silver Linings” Mac Attack Co-Branded Shoes

Date: July 13th, 2022

In an exciting collaboration, Social Status and Nike have officially unveiled their joint creation, the Mac Attack co-branded shoes. After much anticipation, the partnership has revealed a unique color scheme for the sneakers, named “Silver Linings”, which is set to captivate sneaker enthusiasts around the world.

The design of the Mac Attack “Silver Linings” shoes showcases a combination of mesh and white and gray toned leather coverings. One of the standout features is the ability to tear off the Swoosh Logo on the inside, revealing a vibrant pink look beneath. This design choice creates an eye-catching contrast and adds an element of surprise to the overall aesthetic. Additionally, the Social Status logo is prominently displayed on the tongue, further emphasizing the collaborative nature of the release. The Nike branding can be found on the heel patch, while the insole is marked with the Social Status stores located in various cities.

Excitement continues to build as Social Status and Nike have announced that the Mac Attack “Silver Linings” sneakers will be exclusively available for purchase on Social Status’s online platform starting July 14th. Priced at $140, these limited-edition shoes are expected to sell out quickly. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of both brands are encouraged to keep a close eye on the release to secure a pair for themselves.

The collaboration between Social Status and Nike represents an exciting moment in the sneaker world, merging innovative design techniques with the style and reputation of these renowned brands. With its unique torn Swoosh design and the inclusion of city-specific insole markings, the Mac Attack “Silver Linings” shoes are sure to be a sought-after addition to any sneakerhead’s collection.

Stay tuned and make sure to visit the Social Status website on July 14th to get your hands on these highly anticipated sneakers.

