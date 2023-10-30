Sofia Vergara Continues to Wow Fans with Stunning Summer Photos on Instagram

For Sofia Vergara, summer continues to sizzle and she has shared a photograph on her Instagram stories to prove it. The Colombian actress can be seen lying face down on a lounge chair, wearing a revealing string thong while sunbathing. It’s no surprise that her famous assets are on full display.

The photo gained massive popularity, receiving over a million likes. Sofia also shared a series of photos in which she models her own line of bodysuits. These versatile pieces can be paired with various types of garments. Notably, Hollywood actress Sharon Stone left a comment on the post, expressing her admiration, saying, “I love them all.”

It seems that Sofia has mastered the art of taking jaw-dropping selfies, as she constantly surprises her fans with her stunning pictures. Recently, she caused quite a sensation with a photo in which she poses from behind, wearing tight jeans and proudly flaunting her rear. Her social media posts consistently demonstrate that at 51 years old, she maintains an enviable figure.

It’s clear that Sofia Vergara knows how to keep her fans engaged with her captivating online presence. Whether it’s her sultry bikini shots or her stylish outfits, she continues to leave her followers in awe.

