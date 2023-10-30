Home » Cuban Telecommunications Company Launches International Recharge Promotion for Mobile Lines
World

by admin
The Cuban Telecommunications Company, Etecsa, has introduced a new international recharge promotion for mobile lines in Cuba. From November 6 to 12, customers who receive an international recharge between 500 CUP and 1,250 CUP will receive five times the amount recharged in their main balance.

Etecsa has specified that the international top-up must be between 500.00 CUP and 1,250.00 CUP to qualify for this promotion. Recharges below 500 CUP will not be eligible for the benefits.

With the main balance received from this recharge, customers can carry out various actions, including national and international calls, purchasing bags, packages, and plans, making transfers, and activating the Amigo plan.

However, it’s important to note that this promotion does not extend the life cycle of previous bonuses from other promotions, nor does it apply to combined plans and packages from previous offers.

Etecsa emphasizes that after a recharge with this International Recharge design from the established minimum amount (500.00 CUP), the mobile line will remain valid for 330 days.

To take advantage of the promotion, customers must make the recharge through international sites or use the USD account of the MiTransfer wallet. The exchange rate used by Etecsa for the Cuban mobile wallet is 1 USD X 24.00 CUP. For instance, a recharge of 500 CUP will deduct 20.83 USD from the customer’s MiTransfer USD account.

For those interested in recharging their cell phones in Cuba, the recommended websites include:
[Provide relevant website information here]

For recharging the MiTransfer wallet (account in dollars), the following places are available:
[Provide relevant information here]

Overall, this new promotion aims to provide customers with a more lucrative international recharge option and encourages them to make use of the various services available through Etecsa.

