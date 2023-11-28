Home » Sofia Vergara Opens Up About Facing Negative Comments on Her Appearance
Sofia Vergara Speaks Out Against Body Shaming and Plastic Surgery Rumors

Sofia Vergara, known for her talent, humor, and stunning beauty, is no stranger to criticism and negative comments about her appearance. In a recent interview with ‘Glamour’ magazine, the actress opened up about how she copes with the constant scrutiny and rumors surrounding her body.

The ‘Modern Family’ star revealed that she tries to ignore hurtful comments and downplay their importance. She expressed her frustration at being accused of undergoing plastic surgery and dealing with hurtful comments on social media. Despite this, Vergara emphasized that she tries to avoid reading comments, as they are often made by people who are in a bad mood, depressed, or jealous.

Additionally, the 51-year-old actress addressed the natural changes that come with aging, clarifying that her physical appearance is a result of aging, not plastic surgery. She boldly stated, “It’s called getting older! It’s called f***ing, I’m old! That’s why I look different!”

Vergara also admitted to using Botox, microneedling, and small laser treatments for her rosacea. She emphasized that she has not undergone any major surgical procedures and opts for outpatient treatments due to her busy schedule.

The actress’s candid revelations shed light on the challenges of being in the public eye and the pressure to maintain a youthful appearance in the entertainment industry. Sofia Vergara’s openness about body shaming and plastic surgery rumors serves as a reminder that celebrities are also vulnerable to the effects of public scrutiny.

