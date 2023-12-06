Song for the Mute’s Second Collaboration with adidas Originals: Exploring Dual Structure and Earth Tones in Footwear

Song for the Mute and adidas Originals have announced their second collaboration, the SONG FOR THE MUTE X ADIDAS EARTH PACK series, set to be released on December 7, 2023. The new collection is based on the concept of dual structure, which explores the liminal space containing two opposing or complementary worlds.

Unlike their previous collaborative series, which interpreted the vision of the future world in the form of clothing and footwear, this release takes on an anti-idealistic attitude, embracing a “back-to-earth” approach. The series will only feature footwear styles as single products, departing from their previous comprehensive clothing and footwear offerings.

The creative director, Lyna Ty, used adidas’ classic shoe type Campus 80s as the base for the SFTM-002 design. The canvas upper features a worn and distressed treatment, with thickened rubber soles to create a unique retro texture. The design also includes metal shoelace eyelets inspired by “steampunk,” adding a distinctive touch to the new dark green colorway.

Additionally, the SFTM-001 Shadowturf, the shoe model from the first joint series between Song for the Mute and adidas, has been reintroduced in this release. The SFTM-001 Shadowturf retains its original details, such as the tonal upper mesh, contrasting Three Stripes, signature zigzag stitching, and collaborative handwritten logos, while sporting a polished dark brown color scheme.

The promotional video for the collaborative series, shot by photographer Atsushi ‘Jima’ Nishijima, emphasizes the concept of “duality” that the series aims to express. The video showcases the relationship with New York City, highlighting the dialectical relationship between nature and the city. In one striking image, the shoes are placed next to a broken telephone receiver in a New York telephone booth, symbolizing the broken connections that the series seeks to repair.

The SONG FOR THE MUTE X ADIDAS EARTH PACK series will be available on the Song for the Mute official website and physical stores, as well as other designated offline stores worldwide. This highly anticipated collaboration will offer a fresh perspective on footwear design, embracing a new ethos of duality and earthy elements.

